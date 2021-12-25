Entertainment
14-year-old girl killed by LAPD bullet during teardown of North Hollywood Burlington suspect identified as Valentina Peralta
The LA County Coroner identified the young victim as Valentina Orellana-Peralta, but did not provide further information on the cause of death. The LAPD believe she was killed by a bullet from an officer who went through a wall, hitting and killing her in the locker room.
The 14-year-old was with her mother in the store trying on dresses for a quinceaera when she was shot.
Investigators say they found a heavy steel or metal lock that they say was used to strike the victim of the assault, but the suspect’s gun has not been found.
Police said they received a radio call about an assault with a deadly weapon shortly before noon Thursday at the store, located near the intersection of Laurel Canyon and Victory Boulevard.
As police attended the scene, police received additional calls regarding a possible active shooter situation underway at the location with reports of gunfire. However, LAPD posted on Twitter that the incident was not considered an active shooter situation.
While on their way, they also received additional radio calls from several people indicating that there was a possible shooting in progress, a possible active shooter. A number of these individuals indicated that they were were sheltering in place and taking cover, ”Los Angeles police said. Captain Stacy Spell at a press conference.
When police arrived at the scene, they encountered a suspect “who was assaulting” a victim, Spell said. It was then that the police opened fire on the suspect, who was then taken into custody, he added.
Los Angeles firefighters later said the suspect died at the scene.
During their investigation, police discovered that another person had been hit by gunfire, Spell said. This individual, later identified as the 14-year-old girl, was also pronounced dead at the scene. She was found during a search for additional suspects and victims, police said.
LAPD chief Michel Moore told Eyewitness News Thursday evening that an officer fired three shots – one of those shots hit and killed the suspect.
“One of the bullets apparently hit a wall behind the suspect and behind that wall was a dressing room, and inside was this 14-year-old girl and her mother tragically,” Moore said.
The video showed a woman with a bloodied face, who appeared to be the victim of the assault, placed in an ambulance.
The victim was taken to hospital with moderate to severe injuries, firefighter spokesman Nicholas Prange said. Police said she had injuries to her head, arms and face.
Investigators were trying to determine whether the assault was random or targeted. LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi said he did not believe the teenager was related to the person who was attacked.
“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved,” Moore said in a statement. “I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family.”
Moore said a “full, full and transparent investigation” into the shooting would be conducted and added that a critical incident video that will include 911 calls, radio transmissions, a body camera and other video will be published by Monday.
Moore expects the investigation to take at least weeks.
The officer who opened fire has been placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.
The California Department of Justice was investigating the shooting, Attorney General Rob Bonta said.
ABC News and Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2021 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
