This week’s sky peek, December 24 January 1 – Sky & Telescope

FRIDAY DECEMBER 24

The line of Jupiter, Saturn and Venus southwest at dusk continues to evolve. Venus, the lower right end of the line, is rapidly moving away. And the whole line slides further down to the right. Meanwhile, Mercury below is rising to pass Venus.

Jupiter moved from 6 to the top left of the magnitude 3 Delta Capricorn, while Saturn almost migrated to the center of the weak boat shape of Capricorn. And can you still catch Mercury under Venus? Look early!

SATURDAY, DECMAN 25

Above Orion, these holiday nights glow an Aldebaran orange with the large group of loose Hyades in the background. Binoculars are the ideal instrument for this cluster given its size: its most prominent stars (4th and 5th magnitude) extend over an area about 4 wide. Higher up, the brightest stars of the Pleiades barely span 1.

The main stars of Hyades form a V. He is currently lying on his side, open to the left. Aldebaran forms the lower of the two points of V.

With binoculars, follow the lower branch of the V to the right or up to the right from Aldebaran. The first thing you come to is the asterism of the house: a pattern of stars like a child’s drawing of a house with a pointed roof. The house is currently upright and tilted to the right as if it had been pushed.

The House includes three binocular double stars that form an equilateral triangle, each pair facing the center. The brightest pair is Theta1 and Theta2 Tauri. You might find that you can fix the Theta pair with the naked eye.

For more, see “The Noble Hyades” by Fred Schaaf in the January Sky & Telescope, page 45.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 26

This is the time of year when Orion shines in the east-southeast after dinner time. He’s well up now, but his three-star belt is still almost vertical. The Belt points to Aldebaran and the Pleiades even higher. In the other direction, it indicates where the brilliant Sirius will rise around 7 or 8 p.m. to sparkle furiously.

Last Quarter of the Moon (exactly 9:24 PM EST). The Moon rises around midnight tonight in Virgo. At dawn on Monday morning, it shines high in the south, with Spica in the lower left and Arcturus much further up in the left.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 27

The figure of the constellation Orion has only a tiny head with a pea-like spirit: 4th magnitude Lambda Orionis and his two little paler companions, Phi1 and Phi2. The binoculars show them well. Did you know that they are part of a sparse and loose open cluster named Collinder 69? Good binoculars under a dark sky can show a dozen of its finely scattered limbs over an area of ​​1 or more. Astronomers have identified a hundred in all. See Matt Wedel’s “Head of the Hunter”, his Binocular Highlight column in the January Sky & Telescope, page 43.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 28

The Pleiades shine high in the southeast well above Orion. They are about the size of your finger at arm’s length. How many can you count with the naked eye? Take your time and keep watching. Most people can count 6. With good eyesight, a good dark sky, and a stare, you might be able to make out 8 or 9.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

Sirius and Procyon in the balance. Sirius, the Dog Star, rises low in the east-southeast around 7 or 8 p.m., depending on your location. Procyon, the Little Dog’s Star, shines in the east about two widths of fist at arm’s length to Sirius’ left.

But directly to the left? It depends. If you live around latitude 30 (Tijuana, New Orleans, Jacksonville), the two canine stars will be at the same height above your horizon shortly after their ascent. If you are north of this latitude, Procyon will be higher. If you are south of there, Sirius will be the highest. Your eastern horizon tilts differently from the stars depending on your latitude.

Day after day, the waning moon descends rapidly at dawn. Antares is slowly moving upwards, while an eastward moving Mars emerges from dawn more slowly. It is not until next June that Mars will truly win without the early light of dawn.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 30

Algol is expected to be at its minimum brightness tonight, magnitude 3.4 instead of its usual 2.1, for a few hours centered at 10:11 PM EST; 7:11 p.m. PST.

As dawn clears Friday morning, look low in the southeast for the waning crescent of the Moon lighting the path to slightly brighter Mars and Antares, as shown above. Compare their colors. Can you spot a difference? The name “Antares” comes from the Greek for rival of Mars.

Does Mars sparkle less than Antares? A planet is not normally supposed to sparkle because it presents an extended surface, each point of which sparkles a little independently of the others, so that the total is on average stable. But Mars is only 4 arc seconds wide now, smaller and more pointed star-like than any other bright planet.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31

Four the planets light up the southwest twilight now that Mercury is clearly visible. But Venus will quickly disappear.

After the noise and cheers at the midnight turn tonight, step out into the silent, cold darkness. Sirius will shine high in the south, with the other Canis Major stars to his right and below. Sirius is the lower star of the bright equilateral winter triangle. The others are Betelgeuse in Orion’s shoulder at the top right of Sirius, and Procyon at the same distance at the top left of Sirius. The Triangle is standing, roughly in equilibrium. Good year.

No moon or planets adorn the midnight sky.

SATURDAY JANUARY 1

As we move into January, the Ursa Minor bowl hangs straight from the Polaris around 8 or 9 p.m., like a nail on the cold north wall of the winter sky.

The brightest star in the Ursa Minor Dark Bowl is Kochab on the edge of the bowl. He is the equal of Polaris. Kochab passes precisely below Polaris around 8 p.m., depending on how far east or west your time zone is.

This week’s planetary overview

Mstable comes from sunset to pass Venus. The 24th, look for Mercury 9 under Venus; on the 28th, it passes 4 at the bottom left of Venus; and the 31, you will find it at 7 to the left or top left of Venus. Throughout the week, Mercury remains at a bold magnitude of 0.7.

Venus, magnitude 4.5, descends rapidly towards the west-southwest horizon by day, en route to the conjunction with the Sun on January 8. Venus sets towards the end of twilight on Christmas and during late New Year’s twilight.

In a telescope, Venus is an extremely thin crescent, which gets thinner every day. Put your glasses on as soon as you can, even on the blue day before sunset. This week we see its crescent growing from 55 to 60 arc seconds while thinning from 8% to just 2%!

March, distant and faint at magnitude +1.6, passes very low Mars-colored Antares in the southeast at the start of dawn. Look for them well below the upper Arcturus. Antares is the brighter of these two orange dots, at magnitude +1.1. On Christmas morning, March is 5 above or above to the left of Antares. On New Years, March is 6 to the left of the star.

Mars is on the opposite side of its orbit, so in a telescope it’s only a small 4 arc second wide fuzzblob.

Jupiter, magnitude 2.1 in Aquarius, shines in the southwest at dusk about three fists at arm’s length to the upper left of Venus. It’s only 36 arc seconds wide now, so don’t be too disappointed with the view through a telescope.

Saturn, in Capricorn, is almost halfway between Jupiter and Venus. At a magnitude of +0.7, Saturn is 1/13 as bright as Jupiter.

Saturn sets about an hour after dark. Jupiter follows him about 1 hour later.

Uranus (magnitude 5.7, in Aries north of Cetus head) is very high in the southeast in the early evening. See Bob King’s Story and Research Table.

Neptune (magnitude 7.9, in Aquarius) is lower in the southwest after dark.

All descriptions that relate to your horizon, including the words up, down, right, and left, are written for the northern mid-latitudes of the world. Descriptions and charts that also depend on longitude (mainly Moon positions) are for North America.

Eastern Standard Time, EST, is Universal Time (also known as UT, UTC, GMT or Z) at least 5 hours.

Want to become a better astronomer? Learn your way around the constellations. They are the key to locating anything lower and deeper to hunt with binoculars or a telescope.

It is an outdoor nature pastime. For an easy-to-use constellation guide covering the entire evening sky, use the large monthly card in the center of each issue of Sky & Telescope, published by the American Astronomical Society.

Once you get a telescope, to put it to good use, you will need a detailed and large-scale sky atlas (set of maps). The basic standard is Pocket Sky Atlas (either in the original Where Giant edition), which shows stars of magnitude 7.6.

the Pocket Sky Atlas traces 30,796 stars up to magnitude 7.6, and hundreds of telescoping galaxies, star clusters, and nebulae among them. Here is the Jumbo Edition, which is in hardcover and enlarged for easier reading outdoors by a red flashlight. Sample graphics. Learn more about current editions.

Then comes the biggest and the deepest Sky Atlas 2000.0, tracing the stars up to magnitude 8.5; almost three times more. The next one, once you know your way, are even bigger Interstellar atlas (stars of magnitude 9.5) or Uranometry 2000.0 (stars of magnitude 9.75). And be sure to read How to use a star map with a telescope.

You will also need a good deep sky guide, like the great Night sky watcher’s guide set (2+ volumes) by Kepple and Sanner.

Can a computerized telescope replace maps? Not for beginners, I don’t think so, and not on mounts and tripods which are mechanically inferior, i.e. heavy and expensive. And as Terence Dickinson and Alan Dyer say in their Backyard Astronomer’s Guide, “A full appreciation of the universe cannot come without developing the skills to find things in the sky and understand how the sky works. This knowledge only comes from spending time under the stars with star maps. in hand.”

