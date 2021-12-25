Must read! Meet Bollywood’s Lesser Known Child Stars

MUMBAI: Bollywood stars enjoy a large number of fans. With them, their children also attract attention. While some are already famous among fans, some prefer to stay away from the limelight.

Take a look at some of Bollywood’s lesser-known child stars.

Aryaman, son of Bobby Deol: Aryaman, who recently returned to his university in the United States, shares a very special bond with his father. In September, Bobby shared a photo with his son on Instagram in the context of NYU Stern School of Business, and wrote, “Back to college. You love me already, my Aryaman.”

Sonu Sood’s son, Eshaan: Eshaan is the eldest son of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood. The nineteen-year-old is very active on social networks and has more than fifty thousand subscribers online.

Raveena Tandon’s daughter, Rasha: Rasha Thadani, who has over a lakh of followers on Instagram, is very close to her mother Raveena Tandon. She often shares photos with her on social media. In her last post, she praised her mother for being the role model of her life.

R. Madhavan’s son Vedaant: Vedaant Madhavan, who is 16, recently made headlines after winning 7 medals in the swimming championship. Proud Father R. Madhavan wrote a touching note on his birthday. He wrote: “Thanks for beating me in almost everything I’m good at and making me jealous again, my heart swells with pride. I have so much to learn from you boy. As you cross the threshold. threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you can make this world a better place than we can offer you. I am a blessed father. “

Nirvan, Sohail Khan’s son: Nirvan Khan is quite active on social media and often shares photos on Instagram. According to India Today, Nirvan is working as an assistant director for the film ‘Tiger 3’.

