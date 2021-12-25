Emily in Paris Season 2, Episode 9 Recap

Emilie in Paris Fragrances & Sensitivity Season 2

Emily’s curls are lacquered to the hilt to watch Alfie and Gabriel play soccer. She and Camile are sitting in the stands, looking, as Alfie notes, like a bundle of WAGS. Emily is unfamiliar with the term, which one, really? At this point, I don’t expect Emily to know anything about Paris or the French language or even her work, but I thought she had some basic knowledge of pop culture. Apparently not! Either way, it’s an awkward moment (these actors don’t have chemistry so it’s all the same amount of awkward, no-awkward flash no matter what they say or do) because Alfie assumed that Camille and Gabriel are together when they are friends. Again, why is Emily so secretive? This will (temporarily) explode in her face later, and I have no sympathy for her as anything could have been avoided with quick and easy disclosure.

Based solely on this very poor interaction with Camille and Gabriel, Alfie says he now knows why Emily loves Paris so much, and it’s because of those two ?? Also, I’m sorry, but I can’t help but think of how Emily’s hair looks like a child who drew two thick scribbles on the sides of her head. I’m distracted by it, but Alfie isn’t; instead, he’s charmed by Emily’s desire to have a real date with him somewhere other than the Gabriels restaurant.

Speaking of people whose lives would be easier if they were just upfront with the people they slept with: Mindy and Benoit are in a great place (having so much sex that they exile Emily from her own apartment) until ‘to Etienne, the third member of the group, tells the whole story of Mindy to his Chinese journalist friend, what a friend, it was the a something she told you not to do! But the news that Mindy is the slide princess turned fallen pop star turned street musician is too much for Mindy to take. I understand that she is humiliated and worried that her father is furious with her, but honestly none of this seems like something that she couldn’t have disclosed to Benoit. I rebelled that my parents cut me off isn’t such a dark secret, especially when a chapter of the saga has already been immortalized online. Later, Etienne will try to apologize by telling Mindy that Benoit finished his song on her. Mindy listens to the audio and it makes her cry. I’m sure these two crazy kids will do well in the final, and good for them. I’d be more interested in a meeting between Mindy and her father than Mindy and Benoit, but maybe my hopes are too high there.

But back to Emily, who gets a call from Madeline, who is in airplane. Apparently, Madeline does not want to warn her duchy before going to the Paris office. Time for an executive recording. Does Emily immediately call Sylvie? No, but Sylvie do tell him to stop calling on the weekends, so, okay. In the morning, however, it is still the brunt of summer and Emily wears knee-high leather boots. At first I’m confused to see Emily wearing something so unusual for most neutrals with her abdomen out of sight, then I realize that, of course, that’s so Emily has it. he seems to fit in with the French and now it’s Madeline who plays the role of an odious American out of the water.

The characterization of Madelines is a little mystifying to me. On the one hand, we have to believe that she is very good at her job, if more American-style than Sylvie would rather be on top of the books, running a successful business, etc. But would a top executive really show up at that office wearing a bodycon leopard print mini dress and red high heels, looking ashamed to go to work? And then she drank her ice cold Starbucks loudly during the meeting? Madeline is an adult! I feel like they are using her pregnancy to make her look rude and messy (crumbs on her clothes etc), and I find that a bit rude, for lack of a better word.

During this meeting with Antoine, Madeline learns that Mason Laveaux has been a beloved client of Savoirs for many years and that he will be having a big party tonight. But honestly, the rest of the meeting is boring and feels like filler. So, keep going! That evening, Madeline assures Emily that she is the boss and Sylvie is not. Madeline also reports that Maison Laveaux’s rates have remained stagnant despite the boom in their activity. A totally clever and fair point! Emily gives up to cheer Mindy up and lets Madeline get confused by the only mime in Paris.

The next day, Sylvie walks around the office in this large cherry red suit to find Madeline sitting behind her desk on a giant exercise ball. (Where and when did she pull one out of nowhere ?!) Sylvie won’t admit that Antoine should pay more for their work, insisting that they honor the previous arrangement because all is not a question of money. Considering that she doesn’t love Antoine anymore, besides, they’re separated, I’m surprised that she isn’t increasing her rates because the kiss, right? Emily arrives again, dressed slightly more French than usual in black and white (and bare shoulders but still, no crop top!) And is disturbed by the back seats of the office. Mom and mom are fighting! Emily is torn!

That evening is the big party at Laboratoire Laveaux, which they talked about at the meeting of personalized perfumes. Basically, it’s an excuse for everyone to feel sensual and make extremely sickening, nose-to-nose observations (LOL). For example, Camille describes Emily’s signature scent as one that seems obvious at first, but then there’s something unexpected beneath the surface. Like a newly pregnant Madeline, it makes me want to throw up.

Madeline approaches Antoine and Catherine. Much like Emily in the first season, Madeline makes the faux pas of talking business at the parties; unlike Emily, she goes ahead despite the reprimand, pointing out that this party is Business. Do we think it’s wise for Madeline to take this moment to tell Antoine that he is seriously underpaying Savoir? Seems like the kind of thing they should be discussing in the office. Antoine, visibly uncomfortable, hesitates and tells Madeline to organize something with her assistant. Then he lets Catherine unveil the real details: Antoine had an affair with Sylvie for three years, which in turn did not make them pay full price. Catherine suggests that it would be illegal to increase the rates once the case is over and suggests to Madeline to see how much Sylvie is paying this photographer with whom she is sleeping, which is no coincidence for this evening.

Madeline takes Emily aside to say that she is very scared. Should Sylvie even work here ??? Look, I understand why Sylvie is technically and totally wrong here about sex with clients, financial cooking, but if they take her off this show, I will revolt. Emily wants Madeline to talk to Sylvie first, of course, now Emily thinks adults should go head-to-head when they have something difficult to deal with, but Madeline says no, keep it a secret. if Sylvie finds out they’re looking at her, Shell can cover it. It’s time for Emily to investigate Sylvie on behalf of Madelines! It’s juicy and intriguing, and I wish we were introduced to this plotline like there are five episodes ago.

Elsewhere in loose lips, Luke tells Alfie all about Emily and Gabriels’ drama because he just assumed they already talked about it (Luc’s sloppy, but honestly, a fair guess!). Alfie is stunned and not really happy. I mean, they only had three dates, so it’s hard to tell if he’s allowed to be this pissed off, but here we are again, trapped in an unnecessary problem because Emily is unable to. communicate.

As Emily catches her breath on the whole, and if what Sylvie is doing is not just French but is in fact wrong thing, Alfie walks up to ask if she can be honest with him and tell him what happened with Gabriel. Fair question and asked in a fairly gentle manner, all things considered. Emily confesses, sort of, We had a while, but it was nothing. Alfie explains everything: he has feelings for Emily, and they are real. No games! No, there were only passing foreigners in the city! Does she also feel the feelings? Instead of answering his question, she kisses him, which seems to satisfy him, but I’m just going to go ahead and call it that: a red flag.