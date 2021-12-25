In an interesting development of sorts, the creators of RC16, which marks the coming together of Ram Charan and Gowtam Tinnanuri, are planning to bring in a Bollywood actress for the film.

According to reports, the creators of RC16 are considering the idea of ​​bringing in Bollywood beauty Disha Patani for the lead female role in the film. They will soon start discussions with the actress.

RC16 is a pan-Indian biggie. Gowtam is said to have prepared an action thriller for the main character of Ram Charan. More details on the cast and crew will be released in the coming days.

RC16 will start riding once Charan has finished with Shankars RC15.

