Best Hollywood Couples of the Year: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Hollywood knows how to entertain us because the year 2021 was full of surprise relationships, reunions and breakups. Several celebrities have made headlines about their lifestyle choices, and that includes starting a new romance or breaking up long-term relationships. As we celebrated the return of some stars, we were also privileged to witness some whole new friendships, bonds and weddings this year.

Some couples started dating in 2021 and ended it in a matter of months, including Zendaya and Jacob Elordi, as well as Kanye West and Irina Shayk. Many other couples have revisited their old romance and our special mention for this category goes to Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez aka Bennifer. Some unexpected couples have made their mark this year as well, and number 1 on our list has to be Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Who would have thought they would ever be a couple?

While some heartache led to a happy reunion and some unions led to devastating splits, Hollywood has done its best to make our year go as smoothly as possible! There are celebrity couples who have overcome all challenges in their own way and have done well no matter what. Here’s a look at these duets as we congratulate them for simply being ‘pair goals’:

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Bennifer 2.0 happened and how! The couple used to date in 2003, but fate had other plans. The older couple, who unexpectedly called off their engagement in 2004 after dating for just 18 months, reunited in 2021 as Jen and Ben broke up with Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas respectively. The couple went ‘Insta-official’ with a stunning photo of them kissing on a yacht on JLo’s birthday. There have also been reports that they are getting married very soon, but nothing has been confirmed yet!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

If anyone knows how to appreciate their partners, it’s them! Kravis has been that couple throughout 2021 that the others are jealous of because they seem so happy in each other’s presence. The duo got carried away on the PDA on several occasions, however, the highlight was when Barker asked “the question” in October with an oval-cut diamond ring! Since then, fans have wanted to know when the two will bond once and for all.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox and her “future baby daddy” are one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. From work colleagues to lifelong lover, the couple was the epitome of goals! In June, the two artists were reportedly “officially dated” and were seen on numerous dates in Los Angeles. Their appearance at the 2021 Video Music Awards (VMA) proved they were great together.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande privately married Dalton Gomez on May 15, 2021! While this is unexpected news for fans, the two were engaged for over a year before tying the knot. If you’re wondering where the two exchanged vows, Ari and Dalton chose his beautiful Montecito home to get married. According to a report from People, the bride and groom had spent “a lot of time” in this house and it seemed “natural” to them to get married in Ariana’s beautiful home.

Zo Kravitz and Channing Tatum

We can never forget the fact that these two beautiful people have started dating! The two were seen getting comfortable in August 2021, and Kravitz even called Tatum his first choice to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island. “[He was the one] I thought about when I wrote this character, “the Batman star told Deadline. While the two attended the MET gala separately, they were spotted leaving the hall together, which reassured fans. their flourishing romance.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

One of the most unexpected couples of 2021 was Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. The NFL quarterback and actress hardly ever pack their bags on the PDA, and fans haven’t found them recognizing each other on social media for important events like their birthdays, but they’ve been pretty strong ! The two would like to be as private as possible of their relationship. However, what really shocked fans was when Rodgers decided to publicly acknowledge that he was engaged to Woodley during his NFL Honors Award speech. “I got engaged and played some of the best football of my career,” Rodgers said, summing up his year 2020.

Adèle and Rich Paul

Is Adele dating Rich Paul? I’m sure you’ve googled this question one of these days. For those of you who are still confused about this, the Hello singer gushed about her relationship with Rich Paul during an interview with Oprah Winfrey for the CBS special Adele One Night Only. “He’s just hilarious,” Adele told Oprah, describing the “ease” of their relationship.

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

The cool couple went official on the red carpet at the premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles and again at the 2021 MET Gala and some fans have even speculated the couple were engaged, thanks to Ora’s choice of rings on their fingers at the fashion event. However, Ora’s Instagram followers received a photo of the two of them cuddling in April 2021. “Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love,” Ora wrote. next to the photos.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

The relationship between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles was partially confirmed when several people spotted them holding hands at the wedding of Styles manager Jeffrey Azoff. After that, Wilde was spotted at several One Direction alumni concerts and it looks like Wilde’s children Daisy and Otis also recently visited Styles’ concert as they were seen dancing to some of the singer’s songs along with Harry’s mother at one of the concerts. The two are said to be “quite open” about their relationship.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Rumors about Kim kardashian and Pete Davidson started when they were spotted holding hands in a theme park in the middle of a roller coaster ride. After that, the two went on multiple dates and were photographed entering and leaving restaurants. While they both tried to remain silent, her appearance at her birthday party was proof enough that they were more than just friends! Pete also sported a hickey after a date with sister Kardashian which gave fans some ideas about their love life!

