How to start – and end – a puzzle (in GIF) | Entertainment

Completing this puzzle, however, is no small feat. To end your year with a major puzzle under your belt, we consulted Valérie Coit, president and co-founder of the American Puzzle Association, a group of puzzle enthusiasts who consult on puzzle competitions and liaise with the World Jigsaw Puzzle Federation.
Coit has completed countless puzzles and specializes in speed, but she also knows how to start and complete a puzzle with minimal headache and actual fun.
Better yet, we’ve turned his tips into a GIF, so you can follow them while you go. Good riddle!
Before you start
Coit says she is drawn to puzzles that reflect her interests – she enjoys pop culture and fantasy books, so she tends to like puzzles covered in movie posters or “anything that has a twist. dragon above.”
It depends. If you plan on spending only a few hours on a puzzle, or aren’t familiar with the puzzle arts, Coit suggests starting with a 300-500 piece puzzle with bright colors that will be easy to see.
Once you have mastered the little things, you will feel more comfortable tackling jigsaw puzzles of 1000 or even 2000 pieces. “You don’t want to start with something very difficult that ends up being frustrating,” she says.
Location, location, location
Pick a spot for your puzzle that’s large enough to spread out the pieces and fit the finished product, with enough light so it doesn’t strain your eyes, recommends Coit.
First step: empty your rooms and start sorting.
Open your box and empty its contents (just be careful not to spill any pieces on the ground or out of sight). It is easier to sort your coins when they are laid out in front of you.
Then start turning them over so that the patterned side is facing up.
Once you can see all of your pieces, start locating the edge pieces – these are the pieces that have at least one straight edge. You will use them to build the frame of your puzzle.
You can also sort the pieces by color or picture, which Coit suggests if you’re working on a puzzle with a group. This way anyone can take a section of the puzzle and complete it quickly!
Step two: build your frame
Coit says she usually completes the puzzle frame first, that is, the puzzle skeleton built with pieces that have at least one straight edge. It’s easier to complete that way, although sometimes she’ll go rogue and complete the frame after getting a better feel for the whole puzzle.
Step three: Complete the fun parts
You can now start to complete the body of the puzzle! Coit says she focuses on the “most identifiable areas of the puzzle first, saving the more difficult parts for later. If you want to complete your puzzle quickly, this is the best way to go,” says her. (In this writer’s case, the “fun” parts are the pieces of heaven.)
Fourth step: brave the difficult parts
Now that the easy to find pieces have been found, you are stuck with the difficult part of the puzzle. Maybe everything is one dark color and it’s hard to see what goes where, or you’re working with a pattern that looks the same (in the case of this puzzle, we’re stuck with the pieces of beige wood).
Coit has a tip: when you get stuck, sort by puzzle piece shape rather than color. It can help you narrow down your options, she says.
And one more thing – there’s no shame in leaving a puzzle, says Coit, “especially if it’s no longer fun.” The puzzles are supposed to be fun to complete, after all, so if you’re more stressed out than happy, you can go away.
Step Five: Fill Random Holes
This is Coit’s favorite puzzle part – looking at a room and knowing exactly where it is going, then satisfactorily squeeze it in its correct spot. The picture becomes clearer now
Step Six: Enjoy Your Hard Work!
You did it ! You have completed a puzzle and you should be proud of it! Take a moment to bask in the glow of the finished product – a beautiful image you created! Well done, puzzle comrade.
After finishing
You can choose to frame your puzzle artwork if you are not yet ready to part with it. But if you’re ready to scramble the pieces and start over, Coit recommends taking the time to take it apart rather than folding it back into its box. Folding can damage the pieces and make it less attractive to remake the puzzle, as it will still be intact in pieces.
Taking a puzzle apart means you can gift that puzzle to someone other to be completed for the first time.
