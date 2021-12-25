RPI’s men’s hockey game Thursday against Vermont moved from Troy to Burlington – The Daily Gazette





It will be several weeks before the RPI men’s and women’s hockey teams organize any more games. The RPI men’s hockey team makes an unexpected second trip to Vermont after the school announced Friday that the Engineers game next Thursday against the Catamounts has been moved from Houston Field House to Gutterson Fieldhouse in Burlington, Vermont. Meanwhile, the RPI women’s hockey teams’ games against Merrimack on January 1-2 at Field House have been called off. Kevin Beattie, RPI Associate Sporting Director for Communications,cited the current COVID-19 situation as the reason for the changes. The decision not to host the men’s game came on Thursday, but was announced Friday after it was determined Vermont could host the game. Tthe hat game will start at 2 p.m. They could host, and we couldn’t, said Beattie. Were not hosting any events at the moment, so instead of canceling the game, they were generous enough to host. RPI performed in Vermont on October 23. The Engineers won 2-1. The RPI women’s team were unable to transfer their games to Merrimack. Classes resume at RPI on January 10, but will start remotely. Beattie said classes are expected to be remote until Jan. 24. The men’s hockey teams’ next home game is Jan. 21 against Yale, while the women return to Field House on Jan. 14 against Quinnipiac. We don’t have any other home games for a while, and that will allow our students and our community to be tested regularly, said Beattie. It shouldn’t be a problem on the road. After canceling all sporting events last season due to the pandemic, RPI has limited fan participation in sporting events this season. Only students, teachers and staff were allowed to attend the games. The RPI’s announcement comes three days after Union Athletics updated its COVID-19 regulations. Fans aged 12 and over attending all indoor collegiate sporting events at Messa Rink, Viniar Athletic Center and Alumni Gym Pool will be required to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. The policy will take effect on Thursday, when the women’s basketball team host Middlebury. The Union men’s hockey team will host UMass on December 31 and January 1. The Union’s next men’s basketball game is January 7 against Skidmore. Male and female swimmers welcome Hartwick and Springfield on January 8. The women’s hockey team returns to Messa on Jan. 14 against Princeton. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: University sports, Sports

