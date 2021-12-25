Best Red Christmas Day Outfits Worn By Bollywood Divas





Celebrity Red Christmas Outfits To Serve Style Goals It’s the season of love, laughter and lots of celebrations! While people across the country may be busy preparing their Christmas trees, wrapping gifts, and baking cookies, many of them may also be in a dose of fashion, thinking about what to wear a Celebration day. But before you find yourself in a big mess, take inspiration from celebrity red outfits for Christmas. From Kareena Kapoor Khan, who owns the finest collection of dresses to Malaika Arora, whose collection of dresses cannot be matched, let the Bollywood divas be your style gurus this Christmas. Here, check out the best Christmas outfits worn by Bollywood divas: Kareena Kapoor Khan Never one to disappoint, Kareena often rocked different outfits in red. One of her recent outfits, a wrap dress, is perfect for a Christmas brunch with your girl gang. The actress completed her look with soft waves and a pretty lip tint. Alia bhatt Channel the modern day princess in you in a flaming red dress, just like Alia Bhatt. Keep your overall appearance simple and let your OOTD do the talking. Ananya Panday Another inspiration for the red dress can be that of Ananya Panday, who never misses a crumb when it comes to fashion. Her cutout gown is bold and beautiful, and is sure to make you wonder at the next Christmas party. Malaika Arora Go bold in this bodycon dress in red approved by Malaika this Christmas. It is a pretty choice and can make you instantly glamorous! Much like Malaika, you can pair your outfit with beige heels for a look that turns heads. Katrina kaif The newly married actress rarely disappoints with her fashion choices, and this particular red outfit can take your look from simple to gorgeous instantly. It’s a gorgeous choice for anyone who wants to keep their minimalist look while making a striking appearance at the Christmas party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/life-style/article/best-red-christmas-day-outfits-donned-by-bollywood-divas/843510

