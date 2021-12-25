In LA, Austria pays tribute to Jews who fled WWII darkness to forge Hollywood’s golden age

LOS ANGELES – When the Austrian government co-sponsored Vienna in Hollywood, a one-of-a-kind symposium recognizing the large number of Jewish artists and professionals who helped shape Hollywood’s golden age, I had good reasons to attend: My great-grandfather Sol Wurtzel was a pioneering Hollywood producer and worked with many of these emigrants, including actor Peter Lorre and Dr Paul Koretz, a prominent Viennese entertainment lawyer who fled after the Anschluss.

The symposium, which took place on December 10 and 11, was sponsored with the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the University of Southern California (USC) and the Max Kade Institute in Los Angeles.

The Academy Museum has also launched a six-week film series of the same name in conjunction with the symposium, titled Vienna in Hollywood: Migrs and Exiles in the Studio System. Running through January 31, 2022, the series explores the work of Austrian-born Jewish film artists who fled Nazi persecution in Europe to seek refuge in Hollywood.

While attending the symposium, I found it curious but gratifying that the Austrian government now wants to draw attention to its country’s purge of Jewish creators, a laundry list of household names including directors Billy Wilder, Erich von Stroheim and Otto Preminger, as well as actors Hedy Lamarr, Peter Lorre and Paul Henreid – all of whom emigrated to Hollywood in the 1930s and 1940s.

When Nazi Germany annexed Austria in the Anschluss of 1938, Vienna became a melting pot of Third Reich anti-Semitism. For 40 years, Austria presented itself as the first victim of Nazism and denied its guilt in Hitler’s final solution to rid Europe of its Jews. Before connectionThe Austrian Jewish population numbered approximately 190,000 (three percent of the total population). After the end of World War II in 1945, there were approximately 4,000 Jews left. About a third of Austrian Jews died in the war and the rest, like those who made it in Hollywood, escaped. A European Jewish Community 2019 census There were about 20,000 Jews in Austria (0.1% of the population). The Austrian Jewish community remains small but growing.

Over the past three years, however, the Austrian government has taken steps to recognize and rectify its history of Nazi collaboration and anti-Semitism.

Co-organizers of the Vienna in Hollywood Symposium and Film Series, the Academy Museum, the Austrian Consulate General in Los Angeles, and the University of Southern California. From left to right: Eduardo Snchez, Paul Lerner, Michaela Ullmann, Austrian Consul General Michael Postl, Doris Berger, Regina Range, Simone Bliss. (Photo by David Auner)

In September 2019, the Austrian parliament unanimously approved an amendment to its citizenship laws in line with its continued effort to reconcile with all who suffered under totalitarian Nazi rule in Austria. This amendment allows eligible descendants of Jewish families to apply for Austrian citizenship.

In January 2021, the Austrian Embassy in Washington, DC, announced a new national strategy against anti-Semitism. And last month, Austria acknowledged its complicity with World War II by opening a public memorial listing the names of the 64,440 Austrian Jews killed in the Holocaust.

Austria’s participation in the Vienna in Hollywood Symposium reinforces this tendency to recognize and renew the country’s Jewish history.

At no time can we forget that many of those who came had to flee or face certain death from the Nazis. We do not intend to culturally appropriate these talented Jewish refugees or claim them as Austrians, but rather to shed light on how Vienna shaped these film professionals who made Hollywood what it is. it is today, said Andreas Launer, current Austrian Ambassador to Malaysia.

Launer conceived the Vienna in Hollywood concept in 2017 while he was Consul General in Los Angeles. Originally from Austria, Doris Berger, senior director of museum conservation affairs at the Academy, started working with Launer on this vast project in 2018.

The author’s great-grandfather Sol Wurtzel, 3rd from left, and great-grandmother Marian, 5th from left, celebrating in Vienna with Dr. Paul Koretz and other Fox Studio executives and leaders of the Austrian film industry circa 1927. (Courtesy)

On the first day of the symposium, presenter Robert Dassanowskys talks about the 1936 Hollywood-Vienna co-production pact struck a chord. Dassanowsky, professor of film studies at the University of Colorado, spoke at length about Koretz, one of Vienna’s most respected lawyers and the foremost international copyright expert in the film industry before WWII. global. Koretz and his family formed a friendship with my family that spanned four generations. My great-grandfather, a production manager at Fox Studio, first met Koretz in Vienna in the 1920s when he was looking for European talent and expanding Fox’s European footprint.

Koretz served as a conduit connecting the main European film centers of Vienna, Berlin and Paris with Hollywood. In 1936, he worked with MGM and 20th Century Fox Studios to forge a co-production pact to save the Austrian film industry from collapse as Nazi Germany monopolized European film production. After Germany invaded Austria in March 1938, the co-production pact became a pipe dream.

Nonetheless, Koretz hoped to stay in the Austrian capital and continue his lucrative practice of law. But he faced an insurmountable obstacle: he was a Jew. My great-grandfather worked behind the scenes to secure the Koretz family’s British visas and keep them from falling prey to the Nazis. He succeeded. The Koretz family fled Vienna for London in 1938. They left England for Hollywood in 1940 and built an Austrian-inspired house of wood and stucco in the Hollywood Hills. Koretz remained in exile in Hollywood until his death in 1980.

While watching Casablanca, the inaugural film in the Vienna in Hollywood series, the story of the flight and the loss of the Koretz family came to my mind. The film was screened at the museum’s David Geffen Theater. Filled with red carpets, 1,000 plush red seats, and red velvet curtains, the theater itself evokes Hollywood’s golden age and European-inspired elegance.

A quintet of “Casablanca” laureates: a sleeping Michael Curtiz, Jack Warner (speaking, as usual), Hal Wallis (with his Thalberg Prize), one of the event’s hosts, Jack Benny, and screenwriter Howard Koch. (Courtesy / collection of authors)

The iconic 1942 film, directed by Michael Curtiz, a Jewish migrant born in Hungary in the 1920s, stars actors Paul Henreid and Peter Lorre, both Jews who fled the Nazis in the 1930s. Capturing the emergency to escape fascism, the film is imbued with dark humor, tragic romance and a sense of amoral anarchy.

It is no coincidence that so many of these talented Jewish filmmakers came from Vienna and were influenced by its culture. Vienna was a cosmopolitan, artistic and intellectual capital like nowhere else in Europe where freedom of expression was encouraged, Launer said.

After the Nazi Anschluss, Austria’s loss of its Jewish creative class turned into a gain for Hollywood as the emigrants took Hollywood cinema to new heights in the 1930s and 1940s. Launer and the Curator of the Academy Berger recognized the importance of commemorating Austria’s expulsion of his Jewish talent.

I hope Vienna in Hollywood highlights what was uniquely Viennese about these artists and how important open, democratic and cosmopolitan cities are in promoting intellectual and creative growth, Launer said.