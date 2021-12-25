BoomBox performs live at Agave on Tuesday

BoomBox will be performing at Agave in Avon on Tuesday, December 8th.

Multi-genre group BoomBox will perform at Agave in Avon at 10pm on Tuesday.

BoomBox was founded in 2004 by songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Zion Rock Godchaux. Godchaux is the son of two Grateful Dead members – Keith and Donna Godchaux – and grew up in a wide variety of genres during the last decades of the 20th century.

I’ve been passionate about music since I was little, so we’ve been influenced by all types of stuff – rock and roll, reggae, blues, jazz, funk, R&B, disco, Hank Williams, Ali Akbar Khan – right across the street from the board of directors, we have been influenced by all these artists, and that goes through our music, said Godchaux.

Godchaux began his musical career playing rhythm guitar in his mother’s band, The Heart of Gold Band, but developed his own sound and style while touring San Francisco in the 90s. Godchaux a formed BoomBox with producer Russ Randolph in the early 2000s, and has since released five albums, the last in 2018 titled Western Voodoo.

Godchaux said the band’s sound aims to channel the myriad of elements that make up the great songs that have been pulled from boomboxes over time.

There are a lot of different moods and angles, but it always adheres to a universal rhythm, Godchaux said. The ultimate goal of a BoomBox song is to somehow sum up all of these ingredients into one singular sound. You can hear a lot of different flavors in there, and we’re not planning on trying. This is just how it works with us.

The group has changed form over the course of its nearly 20 years of existence. Randolph parted ways with BoomBox in 2016, when Godchaux continued as a one-man show with the support of guest artists until bringing his half-brother, Kinsman MacKay, to the group in 2019.

In the current arrangement, Godchaux plays lead guitar and vocals while MacKay maintains the drum beats and electronic elements.

Godchaux said playing with his brother from another mother has been a seamless process and made the BoomBoxes even more fluid and streamlined than in previous iterations.

“We’ve always really enjoyed doing songs together and performing together over the years,” said Godchaux. Working in the studio and creating songs together is really easy because we both have similar ears and we’re just very complementary when we write. We just have better chemistry. We’re very rhythmically connected, and I think the shows sound better and go better than they ever did.

Members of the crowd can expect to hear a mix of older classics and newer BoomBox hits, many of which, such as the Stereo and Waiting Around hits, have garnered millions of streams.

“Even the songs that we’ve always played, we always approach them like it’s the first time we’ve played them. We try not to put any rules on the songs, so even on the old songs we keep exploring it.

With groove beats, calming electronic beats and penetrating vocals, BoomBox’s music makes it easy to dance and release tension in a way Godchaux hopes is uplifting and therapeutic.

All the rhythms, melodies and frequencies add to these healing properties, Godchaux said. I hope people will feel rejuvenated and refocused on some level when they hear us. I feel like the music, the dancing, and the groove – it helps uplift people. If it’s not physically medicinal, maybe it is psychologically and potentially spiritually medicinal. It’s more just good energy, good vibes, and relief of the mind.





Tickets for the show are $ 32 for general admission and are available online at Eventbrite. The salon doors open at 9:00 p.m. and BoomBox will begin operating at 10:00 p.m. For more information on the show, visit eventbrite.co and search for BoomBox Returns to Agave with special guest ETHNO (Jeff Franca from Thievery Corp).