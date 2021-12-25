83 Day 1 Box office estimate: Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan film collects Rs. 15.25 cr. day 1: Bollywood Box Office





Ranveer Singh and Kabir Khan are eagerly awaited 83 (Hindi) opened within the expected range as early estimates suggest an opening day of around Rs. 15 to 16 crore. The film performed well in multiplexes, however, it was not shown on single screens, which saw below-normal occupancy throughout the day. The film recorded the best collections in Maharashtra and Delhi, as other subways too slowly caught up with the pace towards evening and night shows. Business has taken advantage of the Christmas Eve factor in cities, and the basis is now set for a strong Saturday and Sunday. The opening day collections are a bit below expectations considering this is one of the costliest Hindi films of all time, but with the Christmas holidays approaching, we’d expect so that the business gets stronger every day. The three national chains contributed around 60% of the total activity, while the single screens mentioned above remained weak. In fact, in some mass belts, the collections on the 2nd Friday of Pushpa were higher than the opening day of 83. It is important for 83 to show a big jump in the collections on Saturday and Sunday to set up a healthy weekend. The opening day biz of 83 was strongly impacted by competition from Spider Man in the subways and Pushpa in mass belts. Sadly, fear of Covid has also started to creep in again, which is having a psychological impact on the state of mind of moviegoers. The cold snap in the north also resulted in a loss of some income from day one. Considering all the factors, it’s still a decent result for 83, and all eyes are now on the weekend as this mega-budget movie must skip. Critics and public speech seem to be on the positive side at the moment, especially on the subways. Aside from the Hindi version, the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada versions of 83 set up an overall net of Rs. 1.50 crore or so, taking the first day’s total in the range of Rs. 16 crore plus. More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection, 83 Movie Reviews

