Police shot dead 14-year-old at North Hollywood department store IDd





the 14-year-old girl shot dead, likely from the Los Angeles Police Department, as officers responded to reports of a shooting at a North Hollywood Burlington coat factory was identified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner and Coroner’s Office Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shot as police opened fire on a man suspected of assaulting a woman in the department store in the 12100 block of Victory Boulevard. This man, who has not yet been identified, is also deceased. The girl was in a locker room with her mother when she was shot and killed, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release Friday, December 24. The locker room wall was directly behind the suspect and, according to the LAPD, it appears that she was shot by an officer. Police found her while searching for other suspects and victims, the LAPD said. This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved, Police Chief Michael Moore said in a statement. I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain for the family. 911 calls, body-worn camera images and other evidence will be released by Monday, Moore said. Officers had rushed into the area of ​​Victory Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard around 11:45 a.m. after receiving reports of an ongoing shooting, Captain Stacy Spell said. As police made their way to the store, he said, they received additional calls of an active shooter, with descriptions of people taking cover. Upon arrival, according to the LAPD statement on Friday, they found a woman injured and bloody. Nearby, officers encountered the suspect and opened fire. A Burlington spokesperson said the store remained closed on Friday, adding that the heart of the business was heavy following the tragic incident. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and associates, the spokesperson said in a statement. This is an ongoing investigation and we support the authorities. The California Department of Justice will independently investigate and review the shooting, State Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced. Editor-in-chief Scott Schwebke contributed to this report. 2021 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit dailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

