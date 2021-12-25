Top 10 Albums of the Year – Daily Sundial

2021 has been a phenomenal year for music releases. The artists have gone beyond their comfort zones and released albums that are not only successful, but really exciting and consistently replayable across all genres. Here is my selection of the best albums released this year:

1. “Mercurial World” by Magdalena Bay

Magdalena Bay has been a powerful player in the underworld of indie synth pop and chillwave, slowly building a social media presence with grainy analog cassette video promos reminiscent of the ’80s. Along with their brand, the duo have crafted a distinct and catchy synth pop style that mixes the grooves of late ’70s dance hits with a production quality and songwriting style that can only be described as futuristic.

Magdalena Bay, originally from Tampa Bay, Florida, moved to Los Angeles as the duo began their musical journey. Their first full album captures the efforts of a project that has worked very hard to reach their level of success. Mercurial World is nothing less than a cybernetic pop adventure filled with songs that borrow unusual genre elements. Whether it’s the ’90s g-funk sensation of Secrets (Your Fire), the band Chaeri or the Doobie Brothers influenced Hysterical Us. The duo are proving they are capable of redefining what it means to dance in a dance. post-pandemic era where dance has disappeared.

2. “An Evening with Silk Sonic” by Silk Sonic

Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars ‘highly anticipated collaboration album is, in short, a loving ode to the long forgotten world of 70s funk and soul music, far from the first records of the two artists’ discographies. The duo masterfully blend their strongest brands, with the clean and updated pop culture lyricism of Bruno Mars alongside the comedic one-liners of Anderson Paaks on tracks like Smoking out the Window and Fly as Me. Each flourishes and little details sprinkled into each song add to the chemistry of pairing and song memorization.

The group’s creative influences are not only worn on their sleeves, but are audibly present throughout the 30-minute albums. Featuring guest performances and writing credits from R&B legends Bootsy Collins and Nile Rodgers, the album captures an authentic snapshot of a music world dominated by the arrogance of Little Richard and Al Green. The only flaw of this record is that it leaves the listener asking for more.

3. “Bloodmoon: I” by Converge and Chelsea Wolfe

The spirit of collaboration dominated the music industry landscape in 2021, with unlikely artists teaming up to create records far greater than the sum of its parts Bloodmoon: I is no exception. The record is the first of a two-part collaboration between the artists, born out of a behind-the-scenes conversation at Roadburn Fest 2016 between post-hardcore Bostonian legends Converge and Sacramento-based singer-songwriter Chelsea Wolfe. .

The record is a fierce combination of Converges’ sludge metal breakdowns and Wolfe’s inimitable ghostly vocals, but the record is neither a metal album nor an acoustic record. Bloodmoon: I carefully draw the line between the two genres, creating a dark folk atmosphere that feels both triumphant and dystopian, with standout tracks like Coil and Crimson Stone. Converge and Chelsea Wolfe brought in Cave In’s Stephen Brodsky, whose voice adds to the grim soundscapes of a masterful collaboration and wonderful first step.

4. “Call me if you get lost” by Tyler, the creator

Tyler, The Creator effectively challenged any traditional idea of ​​musical growth, radically reinventing both his image and sound direction with every album he released. His unpredictable genre shifts peaked with his pre-pop record Igor of 2019. The record saw him abandon his hardcore rap roots almost entirely for a non-binary popstar character, propelling the already well-established rapper and producer. loved towards general public visibility.

Call Me if You Get Lost is a subversion of everything Igor has presented, abandoning his playful pop art for a gritty, sketch-based rap odyssey riddled with dark humor and disorienting production. Tyler’s DIY philosophy reaches incredible heights with tracks like WUSYANAME and Juggernaut, which see the rapper pay homage to the flows of rap innovator MF DOOM and the production styles of hip-hop titans The Alchemist and J Dilla. Tyler’s artistry is on a much higher level and, while more esoteric than ever, and this record is an entertaining journey from start to finish.

5. Wolf Alice’s Blue Weekend

London-based indie rock band Wolf Alice has consistently captured the attention of listeners around the world for their steady, cohesive rhythm and minimalist song arrangements. That’s why their record Blue Weekend came as a big surprise to longtime fans.

Blue Weekend covers the band’s signature sound with layers of reverb and noise, giving the band a melancholy edge to already dark lyricist singer Ellie Rowsellls on tracks like Delicious Things ”and How Can I Make It OK?

The band’s sound profile feels like a feverish dream after a painful breakup, giving the band a much-needed push in the playlists of Spotify users and college radio stations across America. Wolf Alice took gold with this disc, which keeps you dragged from dreary to dreary.

6. Testimonial from VOLA

VOLA is not your typical metal band. The Copenhagen natives launched their musical career with Inmazes, a genre-defying debut album, a record that turned the djent sub-genre upside down.

Djent is a sub-genre of metal which focuses on heavy and low guitar riffs and breakdowns. It bears musical similarities to the beat drops of dubstep and metalcore, which VOLA has learned to embrace with open arms, although it is controversial for longtime fans of the genre.

2021s Witness is an inimitably weird and fantastic mix of djent, ambient house and trip-hop. The album takes the listener on a journey through an assortment of sci-fi tales told through rock choruses and slow, choppy riffs through tracks like 24 Light Years and These Black Claws. VOLA continues to be one of the best metal bands in Europe, constantly pushing the boundaries of rock and EDM.

7. The cinema of the Marias

Hailing from Los Angeles, The Marias spent most of five years meticulously creating a blend of Cuban pop and jazzy rock. These elements are in full effect on their Cinema disc, which is quite appropriate for an album with such a lush orchestral presentation. The band’s charismatic and flowing pop numbers take on their full strength with singer Maria Zardoyas, a distorted and muffled voice dominating the verses of tracks like Calling You Back and her masterful restraint on surreal tracks like All I Really Want is You.

The band’s artistry is unmatched for such a unique and authentic expression of cross-cultural pop fusions, which is evident on tracks like the bilingual Little by Little.

8. Ignorance by the weather station

The Weather Station is a huge anomaly in today’s music industry as a group that mixes the characteristics of the Great American Songbook with the jazzy styles of Joni Mitchell of the later era. This mix created a band that, quite simply, shouldn’t be able to survive in a music industry whose climate is rooted in sensationalism and pop punk standards.

Despite the current state of the music industry, the Toronto band thrives on their record Ignorance. By taking their unique sound palettes and going wild with them, the band creates well-written, moody and immersive tracks that keep listeners coming back for more. The opening of the Robber album is a shining example of their seemingly free musical mix of saxophones, violas, Latin percussion and jazzy piano chords. It perfectly sets the stage for the journey of the listeners to come.

9. Glow On by turnstile

Hardcore punk had started to reach a point of stagnation after its heyday in the late 90s and early 2000s, as genres derived from pop-punk and metalcore began to take hold of the rock and pop charts grand. audiences in the early 2010s. The vinyl boom of the past decade has spawned a new wave of musicians eager to explore older and more unusual forms of music, resurrecting genres as entirely different beasts.

Turnstile breaks the mold of hardcore punk and shatters it entirely on their record Glow On, which combines elements of shoegaze guitar leads, buzzsaw synths and rock party energy. The band harnesses the power of a live punk rock show and channels it into an intelligent, almost dance-like mix of different genres that makes even the most reluctant of punk rock want to dance in the middle of a mosh pit. The bands presentation is crisp and forceful throughout the record, making skipping any song almost criminal. Turnstile accomplished a sonic feat in making hardcore punk unique and invigorating once again.

10. Baby Keem’s melodic blue

Las Vegas rapper and producer Baby Keem had one of the most successful careers of the past year having produced tracks for Kanye Wests Donda and Drakes Certified Lover Boy, and even featured as a rapper on the first . For Keem, his plans and aspirations began with a mixtape and a small fan base, which skyrocketed when he released his single Family Ties with rapper and Compton cousin Kendrick Lamar.

The track was followed by the surprise release of her debut album The Melodic Blue, which captures an artist at the intersection of adolescence and adulthood. This theme is reinforced by the emotional vulnerability of tracks like the Kanye West-inspired tracks, Issues and Scars.

Keem counteracts the changing mood of these tracks with more playful tracks like Range Brothers and Durag Activity, where the rapper exercises his songwriting and production skills by experimenting with intricate brass arrangements and understated hooks. The Melodic Blue, which is largely self-produced by Keem, is a solid record that sees a young rapper starting the path to perfecting his craft both lyrically and instrumental.