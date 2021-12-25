5 beauties who debuted in B-Town in style





Lots of new faces have entered Bollywood this year. While they haven’t gotten a start yet, they’ve got a good platform for their launch, which is sure to help them a lot. Isabelle Kaif Katrina Kaif’s younger sister made her Bollywood debut this year with Time to Dance opposite Sooraj Pancholi. Directed by Stanley D’Costa and funded by Remo D’Souza’s wife Lizelle, the film also stars Waluscha De Sousa, Rajpal Yadav and Saqib Saleem. Isabelle will then be seen with Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. Pranitha Subhash Midweek blues pic.twitter.com/i67hAItaW0 – Pranitha Subhash (@pranithasubhash) December 21, 2021 The famous South Indian actress and model made her Bollywood debut this year with Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha with Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was released on OTT due to Corona’s restrictions, but the actress has already managed to win her second project in B-Town. Directed by Priyadarshan, her second Bollywood film is a sequel to Hungama, a comedy released in 2003. Mahima makwana It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas. ♥ pic.twitter.com/ypv4MLIn91 – Mahima Makwana (@MahimaMakwana_) December 11, 2021 Known for her work in Telugu films and Hindi television series, Mahima Makwana finally fulfilled her dream by making her Bollywood debut with Aayush Sharma and Antim: The Final Truth directed by Salman Khan and directed by Sanjay Manjrekar. Sharvari wagh I couldn’t catch the golden hour, so I decided to match it instead Photographer: @tejasnerurkar

Stylist: #EdwardLalrempuia

Reconcile: #NickkyRajaani

Hairdresser: #Hairstories_byseema

Outfit: #Dolly_J_Studio pic.twitter.com/oAcO2Gx8VY – Sharvari (@ SharvariWagh14) December 19, 2021 The Maharashtra girl had a dreamy debut when she was launched by Yash Raj Films this year with Bunty and Babli 2. She worked with Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji who were the lead pair in this sequel while Sharvari was paired with Siddhant Chaturvédi. However, the film made a box office hit, which can be very disappointing for a newcomer. Krystle D’Souza Another explosive addition to an already visfotic programming! We welcome @krystledsouza team up #visfot.@Riteishd #FardeenKhan @kookievgulati bapat_priya #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar #AnuradhaGupta @_SanjayGupta @TSeries #WhiteFeatherFilms pic.twitter.com/oRGvy1z5EL – T Series (@TSeries) October 31, 2021 She has been working in Hindi TV series for quite some time now and this has posed a major obstacle for her whenever she has auditioned for Bollywood films. However, Krystle eventually managed to get a Bollywood film Chehre directed by Rumi Jaffery which also starred big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.

