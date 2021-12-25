Entertainment
Ishaan Khatter gives a preview of his Hollywood cameo in Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s Don’t Look Up. Watch | Bollywood
Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a video on Instagram highlighting his Hollywood cameo in the movie Don’t Look Up. The film was released on December 24.
Actor Ishaan Khatter shared a short clip of his cameo in the Netflix movie, Dont Look Up. The film was released on the OTT platform on December 24.
Sharing a video of the film on Instagram on Friday, Ishaan wrote: I finally found the time to relax and enjoy Christmas Eve with the film I have been waiting for the most this year. Wow. Wait a minute. Who is it ? Too cool to do that little cameo and be in the same montage as the GOAT Meryl Streep and the Leo genius. “
The video starts with Meryl Steep saying: They think they’re better than us. Suddenly another video starts playing in which a man says: They want to take your freedom away from you and it is a fact. This is followed by several videos of people cheering on Don’t Look Up. Then Ishaan, who plays the role of a vlogger, appears in a video and says: US President Orleans did not include India or any other country in the world. to be part of this mission. He looks irritated and adds, “Just look for heaven’s sake.
Many fans commented on the video and praised him on his appearance in the Hollywood multi-starrer. One person wrote: Congratulations Ishaan. Yesterday evening I saw the movie and your appearance surely surprised us. Hope to see you play in other movies. While another wrote, Simply amazing.
Read more: Mira Rajput wishes Ishaan Khatter a “perpetual third wheel” with a sweet birthday note: “Always keep the children busy”
Dont Look Up is an Adam McKay satire that revolves around two astronomers (played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) who discover that a comet is rapidly approaching planet Earth with the potential to destroy life. However, they only encounter radio silence from the government and the indifferent media. Whose Look Up also stars Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Timothe Chalamet and others. Indian-born actor Himesh Patel is also featured in the film.
