Entertainment
Fourth woman accuses Mr Big actor Chris Noth of sexual assault
The charges against Chris Noth first came to light earlier this month, when the And Just Like That actor was accused of sexually assaulting two women in the past, which he firmly denies.
Video unavailable
A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit against Sex and the City star Chris Noth.
Earlier this month, allegations first came to light when two women accused the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault twice, which the star firmly denies.
Following initial complaints against the And Just Like star, a third woman – a tech executive – also alleged that the Mr. Big actor had once “forced” himself on her in 2010. Mr. Noth did. has yet to comment on this claim.
New York singer Lisa Gentile on Thursday became the fourth woman to bring charges against Mr. Noth – who has been dropped by her art agency, A3 Artists Agency, a spokesperson for the agency told CNN on Saturday.
(
Picture:
CBS)
Ms Gentile says her alleged experience with the actor happened in 2002 – claiming the former Law & Order star sexually accosted her in her apartment, then apparently threatened to ruin her career if she spoke out against him .
“I was afraid to come forward because Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career,” Ms. Gentile said at a press conference with her lawyer, according to PageSix.
(
Picture:
Wireframe)
(
Picture:
Getty Images)
The singer-songwriter claims the alleged assault happened in her apartment after Mr Noth brought her back from Da Marino restaurant in Midtown.
Ms Gentile says she first met the actor there in 1998, as the star was a regular patron and “good friends with owner Pasquale Marino”.
She claims that, as she was preparing to leave the restaurant on the night of the alleged attack in 2002, the Mr. Big actor offered to take her home.
(
Picture:
Getty Images)
(
Picture:
Getty Images)
Ms Gentile went on to claim that when she and Mr Noth arrived at her apartment, the accused star asked if he could enter her property and “see where she lived”.
The singer-songwriter then claims Mr. Noth started kissing her in the kitchen of his home.
“Then he leaned against the kitchen counter and pulled me forcibly against him. He was drooling all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable,” she said when speaking. his press conference.
(
Picture:
HBO MAX / TNI PRESS LTD.)
Ms. Gentile says that despite her protests, the Sex and the City actor pulled up his bra and became “more aggressive.”
“I was trying to get him to stop. Then he forced my hands up his shirt to expose his stomach, then even harder he pushed my hands towards his penis,” she says.
“I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grip. And scream, No, I don’t want that. ‘”
(
Picture:
FilmMagic, Inc)
Ms Gentile says her alleged experience with the actor that night ended when he broke out of her apartment shortly after, adding that he called her a “tease and bitch” when he left. .
She then goes on to say that Mr. Noth called her the next day to warn her not to tell anyone about their meeting.
She alleges the actor told her he would ruin her career if she “ever told a soul what happened the night before” – promising to “blacklist me in the business”.
Ms Gentile explained that she spoke publicly about her experience to show her support for the other women who accused Mr. Noth of sexual misconduct.
(
Picture:
CBS via Getty Images)
“I think we should have our day in court to hold Mr Noth accountable for what he did,” she added.
The Mirror has reached out to representatives for Chris Noth for comment.
Speaking about the first two allegations made against him, the former Equalizer actor denied any suggestion of sexual abuse. He has not yet commented on other allegations.
In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the star said, “The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false.
“These stories could have been from 30 years or 30 days ago. No, that still means no, it’s a line that I did not cross. The meetings were consensual.
“It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I’m not sure why they are resurfacing now, but I know this: I didn’t assault these women.”
* If you have been a victim of sexual assault, you can access help and resources through www.rapecrisis.org.uk or by calling the national helpline on 0808 802 9999
Read more
Read more
Sources
2/ https://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/fourth-woman-comes-forward-accuse-25782421
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]