Fourth woman accuses Mr Big actor Chris Noth of sexual assault

The charges against Chris Noth first came to light earlier this month, when the And Just Like That actor was accused of sexually assaulting two women in the past, which he firmly denies.

A fourth woman has filed a lawsuit against Sex and the City star Chris Noth.

Earlier this month, allegations first came to light when two women accused the 67-year-old actor of sexual assault twice, which the star firmly denies.

Following initial complaints against the And Just Like star, a third woman – a tech executive – also alleged that the Mr. Big actor had once “forced” himself on her in 2010. Mr. Noth did. has yet to comment on this claim.

New York singer Lisa Gentile on Thursday became the fourth woman to bring charges against Mr. Noth – who has been dropped by her art agency, A3 Artists Agency, a spokesperson for the agency told CNN on Saturday.















Ms Gentile says her alleged experience with the actor happened in 2002 – claiming the former Law & Order star sexually accosted her in her apartment, then apparently threatened to ruin her career if she spoke out against him .

“I was afraid to come forward because Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career,” Ms. Gentile said at a press conference with her lawyer, according to PageSix.















The singer-songwriter claims the alleged assault happened in her apartment after Mr Noth brought her back from Da Marino restaurant in Midtown.

Ms Gentile says she first met the actor there in 1998, as the star was a regular patron and “good friends with owner Pasquale Marino”.

She claims that, as she was preparing to leave the restaurant on the night of the alleged attack in 2002, the Mr. Big actor offered to take her home.















Ms Gentile went on to claim that when she and Mr Noth arrived at her apartment, the accused star asked if he could enter her property and “see where she lived”.

The singer-songwriter then claims Mr. Noth started kissing her in the kitchen of his home.

“Then he leaned against the kitchen counter and pulled me forcibly against him. He was drooling all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable,” she said when speaking. his press conference.















Ms. Gentile says that despite her protests, the Sex and the City actor pulled up his bra and became “more aggressive.”

“I was trying to get him to stop. Then he forced my hands up his shirt to expose his stomach, then even harder he pushed my hands towards his penis,” she says.

“I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grip. And scream, No, I don’t want that. ‘”















Ms Gentile says her alleged experience with the actor that night ended when he broke out of her apartment shortly after, adding that he called her a “tease and bitch” when he left. .

She then goes on to say that Mr. Noth called her the next day to warn her not to tell anyone about their meeting.

She alleges the actor told her he would ruin her career if she “ever told a soul what happened the night before” – promising to “blacklist me in the business”.

Ms Gentile explained that she spoke publicly about her experience to show her support for the other women who accused Mr. Noth of sexual misconduct.















“I think we should have our day in court to hold Mr Noth accountable for what he did,” she added.

The Mirror has reached out to representatives for Chris Noth for comment.

Speaking about the first two allegations made against him, the former Equalizer actor denied any suggestion of sexual abuse. He has not yet commented on other allegations.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the star said, “The accusations made against me by people I met years, if not decades ago, are categorically false.

“These stories could have been from 30 years or 30 days ago. No, that still means no, it’s a line that I did not cross. The meetings were consensual.

“It’s hard not to question when these stories came out. I’m not sure why they are resurfacing now, but I know this: I didn’t assault these women.”

* If you have been a victim of sexual assault, you can access help and resources through www.rapecrisis.org.uk or by calling the national helpline on 0808 802 9999