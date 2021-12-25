Suspicious teenager killed in North Hollywood shooting identified – NBC Los Angeles

A 14-year-old girl who was killed by a stray bullet fired by a Los Angeles police officer at a North Hollywood clothing store was identified by coroner’s authorities on Friday.

Valentina Orellana-Peralta was shopping with her mother for a quinceanera dress and in a locker room when she was apparently hit by a bullet from an officer in the Los Angeles Police Department.

The officer who fired the shot that killed Orellana-Peralta has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, police said on Friday.

Police were called to the Burlington store at 12121 Victory Blvd., near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday after receiving a call to 911 from a person who said they heard gunshots and said they were fought inside the store, according to the LAPD.

As officers answered the call, the LAPD received additional reports of a possible active shooter, said Captain Stacy Spell.

“As the officers were responding, they came to this location and began a search, looking for a suspect,” Spell said. “While carrying out this search for a suspect, officers encountered an individual who was assaulting another and a shootout involving an officer occurred.”

The suspect was shot in the chest, police said. He was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office on Friday as Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, a man with a considerable criminal history.

LAPD deputy chief Dominic Choi said that during a subsequent search, police found a hole in part of the drywall that was in front of the officer or officers who opened fire on the suspect.

“We went behind (the wall), and it turned out to be a locker room up there,” Choi said. “We were able to locate a 14 year old woman who was found dead in this locker room.”

When asked if the girl was shot by police, Choi replied, “As a preliminary matter, we believe that this bullet was an officer’s bullet.

Choi said it was not clear if the suspect was armed.

“We did not find a weapon,” he said. “However, until the coroner arrives here and we do a full search for the suspect, it won’t be final. But as of yet, we haven’t located a gun.”

Officers found a “steel or metal cable lock, very heavy lock” near the suspect that could have been used in the assault, Choi said.

A woman who was assaulted by the suspect when police arrived was taken to hospital in an unknown condition. She was seen in video footage of the scene loaded into an ambulance, awake but bloody.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Elena Lopez was convicted of auto theft, carrying a loaded gun in public, and carrying a gun as a criminal.

The newspaper also reported that he was arrested in the San Fernando Valley in August 2020 and charged with domestic assault, theft of a car and reckless flight from the police, later pleading guilty to domestic assault and injury and flight from the police and sentenced to two years in state prison.

A state Corrections spokesperson declined to disclose the history of Elena Lopez’s engagement to The Times, citing the ongoing investigation into the North Hollywood shooting.

“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for all involved,” said LAPD chief Michel Moore, who was not in town with his family but was in a statement. informed of the shooting.

“I am deeply sorry for the loss of the life of this young girl and I know that there are no words that can ease the unimaginable pain of the family.

My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances which led to this tragedy and to provide as much information as possible to the family and the public, “added the chief.

Moore said he had made a video of the critical incident from the scene which was due to be released by Monday. The release will include 911 calls, radio transmissions, body worn videos and any surveillance video collected.

Moore told The Times it did not appear that the officer who fired “would have known there was someone behind there or that he was looking at anyone other than the suspect and a wall,” but said every aspect of what happened and why would be analyzed by LAPD investigators.

LAPD’s Family Liaison is working closely with the Mayor’s Crisis Response Team and City Councilor Monica Rodriguez to provide assistance to the family of the 14-year-old, a department official said.

The department’s force investigation division and the inspector general’s office were both at the scene to investigate, Choi said.

The California Department of Justice’s Southern California Police Shooting Investigation Team has also been deployed to the scene of the shooting and continues to investigate under the terms of a draft law signed last year by Governor Gavin Newsom which came into force on July 1. General Rob Bonta announced.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be forwarded to the Special Prosecutions Section of the California Department of Justice within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

“I promise two things, and that is to be deliberate and thorough, and to be completely transparent,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Friday. “This is what everyone deserves as we get to the bottom of what happened and share [it] with the public. It’s just a horrible, horrible tragedy “

At least two Los Angeles mayoral candidates also commented on the shooting.

“As a father, my heart breaks for Valentina Orellana-Peralta,” City Councilor Kevin De Leon tweeted on Friday. “A girl from LA, killed by someone tasked with keeping her safe. When something like this happens, it’s up to us, as the leaders of the city, to take ownership – and take responsibility. to change the course of history.

“We owe it to Valentina’s family to hear the results of city and state investigations, make the necessary changes and make sure we never lose another Angeleno this way.”

Representative Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles, tweeted Thursday night: “It is an absolute tragedy that there is an empty seat at this 14-year-old’s family table in two days. Everyone in this town deserves to be safe.

“I am happy that there is an investigation and I await further information on what happened today.”