BTS ‘Jin BATs PSY’s Gangam Style With His Super Tuna, James Franco Admits To Sleeping With His Students, More





It’s Saturday and it’s time for a quick round-up of all the events in Hollywood. Over the past week, many Hollywood stars have made headlines. K-pop boy group BTS has led the news circuit as always. Among the septet, it was Jin who managed to gain maximum attention with his song Super Tuna. Additionally, Spider Man star James Franco has found himself embroiled in a shocking controversy over sexual misconduct. Priyanka Chopra opened up on why she removed Jonas’ last name from her bio on social media. For full information in detail, scroll down. Also Read – BTS: Here’s How RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, Jungkook Spent Their First Christmas After Debut BTS’s Jin beats PSY’s Gangam style Also Read – Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS ‘SUGA Tests Positive for COVID-19; Sex And The City star Chris Noth faces sexual misconduct allegations from fourth victim and more BTS member Jin achieved a remarkable feat with his song Super Tuna. Her performance video, which comes out on her birthday, has been trending on YouTube for over 16 consecutive days. He became the first K-pop solo artist to dominate the # 1 YouTube Music category spot in the world for 16 days. Finally, it was PSY’s Gangam Style that was so successful on the platform. Also Read – BTS SUGA Tests Positive For COVID-19: From Depression To A Painful Torn Shoulder, Min Yoongi Fought Health Setbacks To Come Out Stronger Spider-man actor James Franco admits to sleeping with his students As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, James Franco who was charged with sexual misconduct in 2018 confessed to having sex with students at his drama school. He was quoted as saying, “Look, I admit I slept with students. I haven’t slept with anyone in that particular class. But, during my teaching, I slept with students and that was wrong. But like I said, that is not the reason why I started school and I was not the person who selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn’t a ‘blueprint’ on my part. But yes, there were some instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual relationship with a student and I shouldn’t have been. “ Priyanka Chopra opens up about dropping Jonas surname There was a huge uproar when Priyanka Chopra dropped the Jonas surname for her social media biography. In a last interview with Times of India, she opened up about the same thing. She mentioned that this was overkill and she only did it to match her Twitter bio. “I don’t know. I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I find it really funny that everything becomes such a big deal for people. It’s social media, guys. Relax. “ Sex and the City star Chris Noth charged with sexual assault for the fourth time According to the latest developments, Sex and The City star Chris Noth has been charged with sexual assault for the fourth time. Singer and songwriter Lisa Gentile has brought shocking charges against Chris Noth. At a press conference, she said he threatened to ruin her career if she revealed anything about the sexual assault that allegedly took place in 2002. Is Coldplay retiring? Recently, Coldplay’s Chris Martin hinted at the band’s retirement. 2025 is the year the band will record their last song. On the BBC, Chris Martin was quoted as saying, “Well I know I can tell you that our last album proper will be out in 2025 and after that I think we’re just going to tour. Maybe doing things together, but the Coldplay catalog, as it was, ends then. “ Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

