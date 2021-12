COVID-19: Future of Saskatchewan shows in limbo after Dierks Bentley concert canceled

The announcement by famed country artist Dierks Bentley that all shows on his Canadian tour have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns has left some artists in Regina wondering what this new Omicron variant will mean to their wins. -bread. Read more: Dierks Bentley cancels upcoming tour dates in Regina, Saskatoon Any performer in Regina will likely tell you that the pandemic has hit their industry extremely hard. And just when it seemed like live audiences were making a comeback, the Omicron variant is spreading and again forcing concert cancellations, which one local musician laments. Jeffrey Straker said it was disheartening to see. You have to do what you have to do, but it’s only been almost the last year or so that the performing arts have been so painful, Straker said. The story continues under the ad Some local establishments continue to stream live music for the time being, while adhering to the necessary COVID-19 guidelines. In a statement, Sask Gaming said it was following directions from the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health regarding COVID-19 guidelines. Trending Stories Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publish 1st photo of their daughter Lilibet in 2021 Christmas card

Will Omicron Fuel Hospitalizations in Canada? This is what other countries are telling us Read more: COVID-19 collection restrictions not ruled out for Saskatchewan, says Scott Moe At this time, no performances in the Casino Regina exhibition hall have been canceled due to security concerns related to COVID-19, the statement added. The Brandt Center, which was to host Bentley, would not speculate on the possible cancellation of other concerts on the road. There is currently no assembly limit in place for live performances in the province. Straker, hoping to awaken some Christmas cheer and spirit, came up with the idea of ​​getting a band together and going to sing in his cathedral quarter. He said the idea was inspired by Scrooge’s story in A Christmas Carol. It kind of reflects this idea around Christmas time that you should be thinking about others and giving a little of what you have to help others who might need it. The singers have raised donations for the local food bank and Straker hopes this can become an annual tradition. The story continues under the ad















