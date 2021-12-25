Lagaan in ’83: cricket is Bollywood’s favorite ground

Bollywood and cricket are the elements that join most Indians, as the previous units move on screen and the last ones in the field. In fact, cricket has also become Bollywood’s favorite playground.

The most recent entry in this area may be a film based on cricket83. India did not have the opportunity to observe Kapil Devs’ move to England during the 1983 World Cup, which India ultimately won. Bollywood director Kabir Khan has now recreated this piece of the historic past on the silver screen in the film 83 with Ranveer Singh enjoying the Kapils feature.

In 2001, the character of Aamir Khans (Bhuvan) played a cricket match against the English group in the film Lagaan (located in pre-independence India) to beat the other group. Over 30 films based primarily on sports activities have been released over the past 20 years. The majority of these films have been about cricket.

In an inventory of 31 films analyzed by Activity area, 11 focused on cricket. Of them, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Azhar and Sachin: a billion desires (a docu-film) were primarily based on three former Indian captains. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput served as Dhoni in the 2016 film, which became the first primarily cricket-based film to cross an assortment of 100 crore on the pitch.

Importance of 2016

Bollywood released seven sports films in 2016.

In response to KPMG India FICCI Indian Media and Entertainment Report 2017, 225 Bollywood films including sports films were released in 2016. Only 26 films were able to earn over 30 crore (internet) within of the field, they typically contributed almost 80 percent of the overall field assortment of all Bollywood films that year. He mentioned that only seven films made it past the 100 crore mark in 2016.

Of the 26 films, the entire field assortment of three of Aamir Khans’ sports films Dangal, Salman Khans Sultan, and sucking Dhoni crossed 800 crore that 12 months. In reality, Dangal and Sultan grossed over 300 crore each.

No less than one sports film was released every June through September of that year.

Biopics of sports figures appear to be the pick of filmmakers and moviegoers. No less than 10 biopics on sports personalities have been made to date.

4 biopics MS Dhoni, Dangal, Budhia Singh | and Azhar were on the checklist in 2016. Of these, two were on India’s previous cricket captains.

Three biopics were performed on athletes. The late Irrfan Khan played the athlete in the 2012 film Paan Singh Tomar. Farhan Akthar played Olympian Milkha Singh in 2013 and the film in 2015 Budhia Singh: Born to run targeted at the child marathoner.

Biopics of boxing, wrestling, hockey, badminton and shooting sportsmen were also made. Priyanka Chopra served as Mary Kom boxer in 2014. In 2016, Dangal focused on wrestlers Phogat sisters. Cinema 2018 Soorma was about hockey player Sandeep Singh, and the 2019s Saand Ki Aankh was based primarily on girl shooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar. The year 2021 saw the release of a biopic on badminton player Saina Nehwal.

Field Workplace Collections

Akshay Kumar film Gold and Farhan Akthars Bhag Milkha Bhag crossed the 100 crore mark in Field Workplace Collections, as well as 2016’s Field Workplace toppers Dangal, Sultan and MS Dhoni. Biopics displays greater efficiency in the field of work than others. Two sports-related films debuted on OTT platforms rather than choosing a theatrical launch.

Women-centric films

Women-centered themes in sports films have been the opposite attraction for filmmakers. No less than 10 films had girls as the main characters. While cricket and boxing were alternatives for filmmakers, women-centered films focused on different sporting activities equivalent to kabaddi, badminton, shooting, wrestling and athletics.

Bollywood’s affection for biographical films has also been seen in female-centric films with Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal and Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar highlighting their accomplishments on the silver screen.

Film period

The majority of sports films were about two to three hours long. Nevertheless, Lagaan, Bhag Milkha Bhag and MS Dhoni had an operating time of more than three hours. LagaanThe runtime was 224 minutes (3 hours and 44 minutes).

It is to see if 83 can be a stepping stone for movies on different sports themes, as many Bollywood filmmakers come up with new topics, new sports activities and new biopics to present on a silver screen after India’s good performance at the Games Tokyo Olympics.