“Hollywood script” could not have offered the 2021 F1 drama





F1 has witnessed a titanic battle between Red Bull and Mercedes this year as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton clashed for the Drivers’ Championship. The drivers entered the final race tied on points, and the title was awarded in the final lap of the season after a controversial restart after Verstappen passed Hamilton to claim the title. It has been a year filled with drama both on and off the track. Hamilton and Verstappen were involved in crashes together at Silverstone and Monza, and had other skirmishes in Brazil and Saudi Arabia when they clashed wheel against wheel. F1 had a solid year in terms of audiences and welcomed large numbers of fans for the majority of races, including the United States Grand Prix, where 400,000 spectators attended the Circuit of the Americas for three days. It marked a successful first year for F1 under the leadership of Stefano Domenicali, who took over from Chase Carey as CEO and series chairman during the winter break. Horner joked that he thought Domenicali had to buy Red Bull a huge Christmas basket for the excitement, for the race and for the drama he was in charge of this year. I think it was 47 years ago that this championship was last held in a race where the drivers were tied on points, Horner said. I don’t think even a Hollywood screenwriter could have figured out the ins and outs of this year. And the popularity of Formula 1, as we have seen, has exploded. He probably had the biggest sporting event in the world this year in the final. And the number of new fans that we have welcomed into the sport has been incredible, phenomenal. Toto Wolff, Team Manager and CEO, Mercedes AMG, Christian Horner, Team Manager, Red Bull Racing, fight for the trophy on the grid Photo By: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport images Ferrari F1 boss Mattia Binotto praised the work Domenicali – a former Ferrari colleague – and F1 owner Liberty Media have done to extend the series’ reach. He’s doing great, Binotto said. I also think Liberty Media is doing very well. Since the start of Liberty Media, they’ve improved the show a lot and the way we present the show to fans, not only in terms of broadcast but also social media and all that. We’ve certainly stepped up the level of communication and the way we engage with fans. I think Stefano just after a year is doing very well. It’s not easy for him after Chase to keep the level because Chase did a fantastic job. “But I know Stefano and I’m pretty sure even in the future he will continue to do very, very well. Also read:

