Brie Larson Became a Full “Method Actress” for “Room,” Losing Body Fat and Rewiring Her Brain

When the Oscar-winning film Room was in development, almost every actor in the character’s age group pursued the lead role of “My”. The 2016 Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role ultimately went to Brie Larson for the role she never expected to get.

Larson explains that she relied on the performing method for the role, spending months preparing. She went down to 12% body fat, drew on personal memories and studied the consequences of sexual abuse. Larson warned her friends and family that she could be different while she was playing the role, which she said “rewired his brain”.

When she was a little older than Jack’s character in the film, Larson’s mother took her and her sister on a three-week trip to Los Angeles. In truth, they had settled there. They ended up in a small T1 and the memory resonated with the actor who explained that in hindsight, it was Room in some ways.

Like her character in the film, Larson’s mother created a happy world for her daughters. They had little money, but her mother did all she could to prevent them from realizing the lack. Larson would not learn in years that his parents had divorced.

Other famous players in the method use extreme practices

The method game can take many forms and is used by many famous and award-winning actors today. The Netflix comedy-drama The Kominsky method is actually based on a popular method action system.

Benedict Cumberbatch recently used an acting method for his role in Jane Campion's The power of the dog. The actor explained how the story, based on a book of the same title, deals with toxic masculinity. He explores the consequences when his true nature is not accepted or tolerated. The actor learned to castrate bulls and play the banjo. He did not shower for six days for the sake of authenticity.

Gucci House star Lady Gaga first used the action method for the film. The actor and singer studied the movements of the panthers to capture this energy in his performance. She worked with a dialect coach to learn an Italian accent. While critics mostly praised her performance, many found the accent more Russian than Italian.

Her Gucci House co-star Jared Leto is known for his method game. At David Ayer's Suicide Squad (2016), Leto remained in his character 24/7. He sent his co-stars disturbing gifts like dead rats and pigs and even made the director very uncomfortable.

RELATED: "Breaking Bad": How The Acting Method Almost Destroyed Aaron Paul: "I Would Dream As Jesse Pinkman"

