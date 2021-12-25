Atrangi Re sets the Internet on fire; dazzling reviews for this record breaking film: Bollywood News





As Christmas approaches, miracles and magic are in the air! And it is in this magical period that Atrangi Re presents itself as a Christmas present to fans who have been eagerly awaiting to see the film! The very first day, Atrangi Re set the internet on fire with roaring reviews from across the country shattering OTT records. An adventure of dream director Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re made for a great family watch this holiday season! Starring megastar Akshay Kumar, Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, the film presents an atrangi alchemy between the trio and performances worthy of applause! Akshay Kumar is seen experimenting with a courageous and challenging role choice and coming out victorious. He is to the cinema what Santa Claus is to Christmas! Sara Ali Khan gave her best performance yet and the movie is meant to be a game-changer for her. Dhanush steals the show with his character Vishu. It’s a new success from director-actor duo Aanand L Rai and Dhanush. Watching the movie, you will only see the characters go about their business and forget that they are actors who do a brilliant and convincing job of their roles. The trio magically transports you to the world of Vishu and Rinku otherwise known as the master storyteller Aanand L Rai! An intriguing concept that will leave you thinking long after watching the movie, Atrangi Re is an untold story that had to be heard. And no one tells the story of a small Indian town better than Aanand L Rai! By making you feel all the emotions of the book, Aanand L Rais’ narration will leave you feeling good and falling in love with the characters on the screen. Critics keep raving about the direction of Aanand L Rais reaching the depths of your soul and touching your heart. In addition to its directing, the script and dialogues of Himanshu Sharmas make the film a healthy entertainer. The icing on the cake and the soul of the film has to be the iconic music album composed by living legend AR Rahman! Songs like Chaka Chak, Little Little, Rait Zara Si and Garda have topped the music charts since the album’s launch. Considered the best album of the year, the moving lyrics were written by Irshad Kamil and A + singers like Daler Mehndi, Shreya Ghoshal and Arijit Singh lent their voices to the songs. In fact, Dhanush also sang the song Little Little! Directed by Aanand L Rai, Atrangi Re can now be streamed on Disney + Hotstar. Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, Aanand L Rai and Cape Of Good Films present Atrangi Re, a Color Yellow production, produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple Before Atrangi Re Exits More Pages: Box Office Atrangi Re Collection, Atrangi Re Movie Review BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today and Upcoming Movies 2021 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

