Entertainment Top 5 News December 18, 2021 Bollywood Hollywood Tollywood Bhojpuri Television ps

Entertainment Top 5 news from December 18, 2021: Karan Johar gave a shocking report on Disha Patani’s entry into the film ‘Yodha’, produced under the Dharma Production banner. Along with directing, Karan also gave information about Raashi Khanna’s social media entry by sharing a poster. Released on November 11, 2022, the film will see an action-packed avatar of Sidharth Malhotra and Disha.

Pawandeep-Arunita got married

A photo of “Indian Idol 12” winner Pawandeep Rajan and show runner-up Arunita Kanjilal goes viral on social media, after which people see him congratulating you very much. Looking at the photo, it looks like Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal got married with 7 wedding tricks (Pawandeep-Arunita wedding photo). The image that goes viral is fake, so don’t be fooled by seeing it. The two singers are single and are focused on their careers.

This photo of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal is going viral. photo credit- @ pawandeep_and_arunita / Instagram

Vicky Kaushal returns to work

After updating photos of all the wedding rituals, Vicky Kaushal recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in which he is sitting in his car with a black hoodie, dark glasses and a black cap. Along with this photo, he informed fans that he was going back to work. Vicky Kaushal wrote in the caption of the photo: “First the coffee, then the shoot”.

Vicky Kaushal’s message.

Kareena Kapoor lost her sons Taimur and Jeh

Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently infected with the Corona virus and is in quarantine away from loved ones these days. Kareena Kapoor is recovering from Corona, but it becomes difficult to go every moment without her children. After talking about love with Saif Ali Khan during the Corona period, he recently posted a touching message for his two children Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo was found infected with Kovid-19 earlier this week.

Kareena’s message.

RRR advance booking abroad

Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt are vigorously promoting their upcoming movie “RRR” these days. Not only the country but also the foreign audiences are eagerly awaiting to see SS Rajamouli’s film. There is less than a month left for the release of “RRR” and the excitement of those watching it increases as the advance booking has also started.

Tags: Bollywood news, Entertainment, Entertainment News.