Entertainment
Entertainment Top 5 News December 18, 2021 Bollywood Hollywood Tollywood Bhojpuri Television ps
Entertainment Top 5 news from December 18, 2021: Karan Johar gave a shocking report on Disha Patani’s entry into the film ‘Yodha’, produced under the Dharma Production banner. Along with directing, Karan also gave information about Raashi Khanna’s social media entry by sharing a poster. Released on November 11, 2022, the film will see an action-packed avatar of Sidharth Malhotra and Disha.
Pawandeep-Arunita got married
A photo of “Indian Idol 12” winner Pawandeep Rajan and show runner-up Arunita Kanjilal goes viral on social media, after which people see him congratulating you very much. Looking at the photo, it looks like Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal got married with 7 wedding tricks (Pawandeep-Arunita wedding photo). The image that goes viral is fake, so don’t be fooled by seeing it. The two singers are single and are focused on their careers.
This photo of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal is going viral. photo credit- @ pawandeep_and_arunita / Instagram
Vicky Kaushal returns to work
After updating photos of all the wedding rituals, Vicky Kaushal recently shared a photo of himself on Instagram, in which he is sitting in his car with a black hoodie, dark glasses and a black cap. Along with this photo, he informed fans that he was going back to work. Vicky Kaushal wrote in the caption of the photo: “First the coffee, then the shoot”.
Vicky Kaushal’s message.
Kareena Kapoor lost her sons Taimur and Jeh
Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently infected with the Corona virus and is in quarantine away from loved ones these days. Kareena Kapoor is recovering from Corona, but it becomes difficult to go every moment without her children. After talking about love with Saif Ali Khan during the Corona period, he recently posted a touching message for his two children Jeh and Taimur Ali Khan. Bebo was found infected with Kovid-19 earlier this week.
Kareena’s message.
RRR advance booking abroad
Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt are vigorously promoting their upcoming movie “RRR” these days. Not only the country but also the foreign audiences are eagerly awaiting to see SS Rajamouli’s film. There is less than a month left for the release of “RRR” and the excitement of those watching it increases as the advance booking has also started.
Be the first to read the latest news in Hindi News18 Hindi | Latest News Today Live Updates Read Most Trusted Hindi News Website News18 Hindi |
Tags: Bollywood news, Entertainment, Entertainment News.
Sources
2/ https://dddirectnews.in/entertainment-top-5-news-18-december-2021-bollywood-hollywood-tollywood-bhojpuri-television-ps/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]