How the Chosen took the best of Hollywood and showed it what people really want

You wouldn’t know from the Hollywood buzz machine, but on the first weekend of the month, in a limited release, the movie Christmas with the elect: the messengers drew 8.45 million viewers and came in fifth at the box office. Originally slated for a limited three-day release, it has now been extended until Christmas, although it is available to stream.

For those unfamiliar with the job, the short is an offshoot of one of the most successful crowdfunding-funded streaming projects in history, The chosen one, a gospel story that focuses on the stories of many main characters. Scheduled for seven seasons, including two already available online and a third to begin filming shortly, crowdfunding covered the cost of $ 10 million to $ 18 million for each season.

The success of the streaming series and Christmas movie demonstrates the market’s continued appeal for shows that celebrate, rather than ignore or denigrate, traditional faith. Yet many films in this subgenre offer nothing but predictable and controversial storylines.

The original God is not dead, released in 2015, defined the model, with predictable characters and story. The central conflict is between an authoritarian atheist professor who forces students to sign a declaration of God is dead and a rebellious Christian student. The last installment (Gods Not Dead: We The People) is all the more controversial in that it is oriented, following a current of contemporary evangelism, in the direction of placing faith in the service of direct political advocacy.

The chosen one is different. Accompanied by Bible study guides and created by Dallas Jenkins, whose father wrote the Left behind series of books, series and film may appear to be more or less the same. Still, Jenkins repudiates the idea that this is one thing to stick with Hollywood, according to The Wall Street Journal. Inspired to become a filmmaker after watching Jack Nicholson’s movie Flight over a cuckoo’s nest and who looks like The chosen one to dramas rich in characters like Friday night lights, Jenkins combines the best of Hollywood with the best traditional storytelling techniques.

The series and spinoff film pose the question of what it might have been like to have met the person of Jesus in ordinary everyday life, to have lived, dined, traveled, laughed and cried with him. And what could it have been to begin to wonder about the strange abilities of knowing, healing and forgiving this seemingly ordinary human being. The result is a gripping human drama with deep spiritual significance.

The chosen one series, whose episodes have been viewed over 312 million times, is unique. He’s sympathetic to the faith in a way Hollywood finds difficult. However, in its openness to the best of Hollywood and in its avoidance of cultural wars and political diatribes, it is atypical of denominational films.

Its popularity is a good sign for our culture and for art. It reflects our exhaustion with politics and our thirst for meaning that transcends ideological battles.

Especially among the denominational audience, there is a thirst for representations of faith that include, rather than exclude, doubt. In one episode, Peter described here as a desperate fisherman with a gambling problem and growing debt complains to God, on behalf of the Jewish people: You can’t decide whether you’ve been chosen or not.

Viewers also want to see intricate portrayals of the fight against evil deep within the human soul. While Hollywood continues with some regularity to produce fantastic and absurd stories of exorcism, the story of Mary Magdalene, in the inaugural episode of The chosen one, is a compelling and chilling account of what it could mean to be in the grip of evil. Her eventual encounter with Jesus filled her and the public with surprise and admiration.

The brilliance of The chosen one is to take the most influential history of all time and refresh it, not by modifying it to suit contemporary fashions, but by inviting us to inhabit the perspectives of Jesus’ contemporaries. In his use of indirection and in his emphasis on surprise and wonder, The chosen one adopts both the method of the Gospels and the tools of authentic art. He thus opens a new path, a path with lessons for both denominational and mainstream Hollywood cinema.

Thomas S. Hibbs is the J. Newton Rayzor Sr. Professor of Philosophy at Baylor University.