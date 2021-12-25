Maasai Tik Tokers make headlines in Bollywood

A smartphone is installed on a tripod a few meters from their home in Mindu Tulieni, a small village in the eastern region of Pwani.

The nearest town, Lugoba, is an hour’s walk away. Without electricity in the village, Kili visits the city every day to recharge his phone.

Positioning himself in front of the camera, 26-year-old Kili stands just behind her 23-year-old sister Neema.

Once the music starts, the siblings take it in turns to sync up perfectly in Hindi and dance to some of Bollywood’s most popular songs.

Over the past few months, their lip-syncing videos have become a viral sensation across India.

Their most popular video, a performance by Raataan Lambiyan from this year’s Bollywood film Shershaah, reached over a million views in a matter of days.

It was shared by the main cast of the film Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

The song’s original performer, Jubin Nautiyal, surprised the siblings when they participated in a live interview on one of India’s radio stations.

“Everyone in India knows you,” Nautiyal told them. “You are famous! “

“Stunning”

Streamed from Mindu Tulieni, where most of the villagers don’t own smartphones, Kili and Neema never imagined their videos would reach millions of people in India and around the world.

“At first it was just about having fun, we never thought we were going to go viral,” says Kili. “So when I started to see the number of views and responses from people in India, I was so shocked. My mind was blown.

The inspiration for their videos comes from a love for Bollywood films, which Kili first watched when he left for school in the capital, Dodoma.

Although they don’t know the language, he and his sister learned to sing in Hindi.

“Since I was young, I watched Bollywood movies in local theaters in Tanzania and fell in love with the movies and the songs. When you like something, it becomes easy to learn, ”says Kili.

“It only takes a few days for me to learn the lyrics and practice the song. I find out what the lyrics mean in English so that I can add the right phrases as well, ”he says.

“Before I even understand what the song is about, I connect to the music. “

Initially directing the videos on his own, Kili asked his sister Neema, who shares her passion for Bollywood, to join him in the videos.

“When my brother asked me to do the videos with him, I initially refused because I was too shy to be in front of the camera,” says Neema.

“But then I started to get used to it. It’s so strange what happened – we never thought a day like this would come. “

Confusion of villages

The duo, who previously spent their days raising cattle and farming, now juggle their time doing interviews for India’s biggest TV and radio stations.

Back home, they also grab attention as Tanzania’s most famous TikTok stars.

Kili’s verified TikTok account now has 1.8 million subscribers. He opened his account less than a year ago – he heard about the app through friends.

Neema has since created his own Instagram account, which has nearly 65,000 followers.

But while the siblings’ success story on social media has gained international attention, their families and fellow villagers in the community have little idea of ​​their newfound fame.

“A lot of people here don’t have smartphones and don’t know about social media. Even Neema doesn’t understand much. She just likes it, but she doesn’t know the impact it has, ”Kili says.

“Everyone was very confused when journalists started coming to our village with TV crews.

“At first my family wondered why I was singing and dancing instead of looking after the cows.

“Now they’re starting to understand that I’m doing something right. “

The dream becomes reality

The couple have yet to make any money from their creative efforts, but they may soon trade their lives in the village for a role on the big screen.

Local media in India are reporting that offers from Bollywood have started pouring in.

It’s a dream come true for Kili and Neema, who say they always wanted to be in the entertainment industry, but never believed it would be possible.

“We come from a small village outside of town, so I never thought my dreams of being an actress and being in front of the camera would ever come true. I just kept that in my heart.” says Neema, who, unlike his brother, has never lived far from Mindu Tulieni.

“To have the chance to travel to India would be amazing. “

With the world watching, the siblings say they can’t wait to start working on new content for their subscribers.

“We just want people to enjoy the videos, which is why we started doing it,” says Kili.

“Big things are coming, so our fans should stay tuned.”