Jacqueline Fernandez Has A Hollywood Movie, A Web Series And Not Just A Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Indian Superhero Movie “500 Crore”?





Jacqueline Fernandez makes the headlines every now and then. Since ED began investigating the Rs 200 money laundering scandal by con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar, they summoned both Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi. On the latest developments, the scammer promised a 500 crore Indian superhero movie and a Hollywood movie to Fernandez. Scroll below to read the scoop. Not only the expensive gifts, but Sukesh also promised Jacqueline a Hollywood movie. According to India Today, Sukesh Chandrasekhar has promised Jacqueline Fernandez a Hollywood movie. Not only that, he also promised her a web series and suggested that she should feature in some big budget South Indian movies and the beauty apparently fell under the spell of her claims. The report also mentions the gifts Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave Jacqueline Fernandez, including sportswear, Gucci shoes, a Rolex watch, 15 pairs of earrings, 5 Birkin bags, Hermes bracelets and LV bags. The scammer also gave the actress a mini cooper which she would have returned according to the indictment filed by ED. Not only that, the indictment also mentioned that Sukesh had gifted a BMW to Jacquelines’ sister, Geraldine Fernandez, who lives in the United States and gave her mother a Porsche as well as a huge amount of $ 1,80,000. Jacqueline Fernandez’s statement allegedly indicated that her sister had taken out a loan from 1 $ 50,000 by Sukesh Chandrasekhar. The scammer also transferred Rs 15 lakhs on behalf of the actresses brothers who live in Australia. I have been speaking to Sukesh since February 2017. In August 2021 he was arrested, after which I never met him. He told me he was the owner of Sun TV and Jayalalithaa’s political family, ”the ED’s indictment read. What do you think of Sukesh Chandrasekhar promising Jacqueline Fernandez a Hollywood movie? Tell us in the comments below. Must read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor go out to dinner with friends in viral video, internet user asks actress Ye Royi Hai Kya? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

