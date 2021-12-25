Bollywood After Sushant – Open Magazine

It has been a year of cataclysmic change, not only in the world but also in the film industry. Movies, streaming services and digital content creators have changed the game of entertainment in India. Covid-19 has made established stars in all fields anxious. The aftermath of the death of Sushant Singh Rajputs initiated many value-based changes. The halo associated with particular production houses, such as Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions, was shattered in the court of public opinion even as the film industry as a whole was held to be morally guilty of his death. Freed from the addiction to waiting for movies every Friday, the public began to question certain established practices, foremost among which are the launches of star children and private parties for the privileged. This led to a posthumous adulation that Sushant should have lived to see. Like Abhishek Kapoor, who directed it in two films, Kai Po Che! (2013) and Kedarnath (2018), says: Where was all that love when he was alive? He was never allowed to see it. All the machinery was working in such a way that they canceled out all that love. He was a fabulous actor with thrilling energy. And then he left, all that love poured out. Why did a man like that kill himself? Everyone knows he was slandered. While filming for Kedarnath, we would sit down every day and read something in the papers. He worked, was slandered and worked. No one experienced what he did. Something was going on in the system that was weighing it down, he adds. I could see articles in the newspapers that knocked him down. We fought against it by shooting Kedarnath. And I struggled with the dates. I had to put money out of my pocket to finish it. People didn’t want it to be over. But somehow we finished it, he says. This business relies on actors, he adds, and they decide what kind of films will be made. The studios have Excel sheets animated by actors. If you have an actor like Sushant who isn’t controlled by anyone and defies the system, he’ll tear you apart, he says. They did it. After his death, the irony is that Kedarnath looks fabulously on Zee5 and the Namo Namo the song is a chartbuster. It hurts Kapoor who knew him so closely, but maybe the legacy of Sushants will be the permanent change that is seen in the star system in Bollywood, the questioning of which began with Kangana’s commentary. Ranauts on nepotism on Koffee with Karan. A movie like Tadap, for example, who launched the latest child star, Ahan Shetty (son of Suniel Shetty), made more noise at the box office for portraying his heroine, Tara Sutaria, even though he had the backing of a great producer like Sajid Nadiadwala and was a remake of the Telugu hit RX100 (2018). Mediocrity will probably no longer be tolerated now, regardless of the last name. The other area that is now in the news is the parties organized by the pretty people of Bollywood, with social media constantly criticizing them, either for being super-broadcasters of Covid-19 or for being an opportunity to indulge in drug addiction. The industry has never faced this level of reaction, although there have been cases of alcoholism in the past, and not just among its men. Saving Grace is the greater attention given to new actors and the fan support they now receive, whether it’s Kartik Aaryan or Nushrratt Bharuccha, two stars who have broken out this year, or quieter actors such as Vijay Varma and Kani Kusruti who did stellar work in Disney + Hotstars OK Computer and SonyLIVs Empress. And more professional streaming services that focus less on stars and more on stories are the icing on the cake.

Equity of SRKs



One star whose fairness has been improved this year without appearing in a single movie scene has been Shah Rukh Khan. The extraordinary outpouring of sympathy for him after his Aryan son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) may have been orchestrated somewhat by his online fan clubs, but part of it was organic as well. His thoughtful silence as the state apparatus was indicted in full force was a smart move. He let his lawyers speak; watched quietly as Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik fired shots at NCB officials; and behaved like any other concerned father, working tirelessly to get his son released without committing any illegalities. Following his son’s release, he took time off from longtime filming to revamp his routine with counseling sessions and motivational interviews. Everyone understands parenting pain because everyone experiences it at some point. Shah Rukh was the perfect study of Stoicism, a lesson for all parents in crisis.

The rise of the author

Aanand L Rai, Dibakar Banerjee, SS Rajamouli, Raj and DK and Kabir Khan. This year (and the start of the next) has seen the rise of the author, from filmmakers to distinct Imprimatur. The small town romances of Rais, the social commentaries of Dibakars, the lavish performances of Rajamoulis, personal-is-political Khans and the middle-class originals of Raj and DKs are styles that are now deeply ingrained in the consciousness of the public. They all have different ways of working as well. While Rai is in love with his characters, Dibakar searches for the malevolence lurking beneath polished exteriors, Khan searches for the natural diversity that is part of Indian ethics, and Raj and DK stand out this year with an exciting second season of The family manthink about angles that others don’t have. For Khan, politics is always the backdrop to his work. This is a human drama, but it is not possible for a filmmaker not to display his ideology in the film. If not, what makes you different from other filmmakers? It’s not necessarily there openly, but it’s there in the subtext, the best place to be in mainstream cinema. Those who want to enjoy it for real cash can do so, and those who want to dig deeper or access those layers will find the film deeper. In 83, there is a lot of subtext for me, and I thought it was very important to reintroduce the idea of ​​patriotism. Rajamoulis’ way of working is intriguing, especially since he collaborates with his writer, who also happens to be his father, writer KV Vijayendra Prasad. For his latest film RRR, he had a character development questionnaire for each of his two main stars, Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Junior. He and his father would sit with them for two or three days to answer and refine each of the 150 or so questions asked by a member of his team. By answering questions, we dispel our doubts and any misunderstandings we may have. We started this practice with Baahubali, and it’s quite a tedious and exhaustive experience. But in the end, we have a very precise idea of ​​the characters, their action and their reaction. It helps us a lot. So when it’s time to act, they just need to learn their lines. Everything else is already written in their minds and ours. It’s just fine tuning. He leaves very little room for improvisation, and is pretty clear on how to capture it. It also does a lot of computer preview. Eighty percent of the movie is in front of our eyes before we shoot, he says. Her relationship with her father while writing is professional. We never argue over the main storyline. But when it comes to detailing, we have a difference of opinion, he says, but I always put it where it belongs, he adds with a laugh. The director-author is supreme.

Did you know?

Netflix’s hit South Korean show in 2021, Squid game, is estimated at $ 900 million. What about the total value of the Indian film industry? According to the latest estimates, the industry’s revenue was only $ 1.9 billion in 2019, the last year before Covid-19. Our entertainment industry must travel long distances before it can position itself as a global power.