Get inspired by the fashion of these Bollywood celebrities who brought different bridal trends for the year 2021





2021 is about to end. Let’s take the time and appreciate the new wedding fashion trends that Bollywood actresses have set. Dropping the usual red lehenga, Bollywood brides have proven that fashion and comfort can always go hand in hand. From choosing a sustainable outfit to sailing, 2021 has seen it all. From grand Indian weddings to intimate wedding scenes, the pandemic-stricken world has witnessed it. These Bollywood actresses didn’t hesitate to experiment and bring different fashion elements to the table.Also Read – End of the year 2021: From Kangana vs Diljit to the death of Sidharth Shukla, Bollywood News which made the headlines in India Here is the list of the celebrities of the wedding trends presented for the year 2021 Also Read – End of 2021: Six Cryptocurrencies That Jumped Over 10,000 Percent In 2021 Ankita Lokhande is known for her incredible fashion sense. She married her boyfriend, Vicky Jain, on December 14. For the wedding, she chose a lavish gold lehenga from the shelves at Manish Malhotra. Ankita chose a round neck blouse with a high waisted lehenga in timeless zari embroidery. Her ensemble is layered with a tone-on-tone drape of Dori embroidery. Ankita chose a long veil decorated with heavy ornaments and tassels on the border. For accessories, she chose a pair of earrings, a choker, a heavy necklace, a matha patti, a nath, a set of kada bracelets and rings. Read also – End of the year 2021: from Kangana Ranaut to Aryan Khan, the most controversial celebrities of the year On June 4, Yami Gautam married Aditya Dhar. For the wedding, she chose a beautiful traditional red saree from her mother. The sari had done detailed gold work. She paired the saree with a floral patterned blouse. It’s not that. She also chose a dupatta of a similar shade that was given to her by her maternal grandmother. For accessories, Yami chose her traditional jewelry. The set included a royal gold, maangtika, kalire choker set designed with cowry shells and coconut. She also chose a traditional Pahaadi Himachali Nath, offered by her grandmother. Rhea Kapoor married her longtime beau Karan Boolani on August 14. Rhea, known for her eloquent fashion choices, chose a white saree from Chanderi by Anamika Khanna. The whole has done a fine job. She paired her saree with a mid-sleeve blouse and wore it with a cape in shades of ivory and gold. Rhea chose a statement veil that was made using thousands of tiny beads. For accessories, she chose her mother’s jewelry which had a statement necklace made of uncut diamonds, fragile mangalsutra, jhumkas and kadas. On November 15, Patralekha Paul and Rajkumar Rao got married. Patralekha chose a classic red Sabyasachi saree with a red dupatta as a veil. His embroidered dupatta had Bengali words inscribed on the border and it was written: Amar poran bhora bhalobasha aami tomaye somorpan korilam (I offer you my sincere love). For accessories, she chose a stone encrusted matha patti, a heavy choker and a set of earrings. Along with this, she also wore gold kadhas and kundan bracelets. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married. For the wedding, she chose the red hand-woven silk lehenga Sabyasachis. The set is covered with fine tilla work and borders embroidered with velvet zardoszi. According to Sabyasachi, the lehenga was a tribute to Vicky Kaushals’ Punjabi roots. She chose a tailor-made veil adorned with hand-made kiran and hand-beaten silver and gold-plated for the veil. For accessories, she chose a heavy gold choker with uncut diamonds and hand-strung pearls, jhumka, a double matha patti, nath and a bespoke Kaliras with dove messengers that Katrina chose.

