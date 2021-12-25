The Tragedy of Macbeth, Review: Joel Coens Cleans Shakespeare

Joel Coens The Tragedy of Macbeth is the kind of movie that a Coen brothers hero Preston Sturges mocked eighty years ago in his great movie Sullivans Travels, about a famous comedy director who seeks relevance by focusing on a super-serious social drama. Macbeth, however, is more than a serious drama; it’s a ready-made showcase for inspired actors, and Coens’ cast is filled with some of the best. It’s a peculiar form of cinematic torment when great performers are stuck in a poorly begotten production, because the intrinsic pleasure of seeing them is overshadowed by a sense of waste, of art neglected by the director’s will or vanity. Denzel Washington, like Macbeth, and Frances McDormand, like Lady Macbeth, adapt their performances to the narrow vision of Shakespearean cinema, which reduces grandeur to petulance and poetry to decoration. The overall effect is an effort towards a lofty style which is not achieved and which undermines the powerful importance of the room.

The movie is shot in black and white because, you know, colors hadn’t been invented yet in Shakespeare’s day. There has been a revival in making beautiful black and white films this year, such as in Mike Millss Cmon Cmon and much of Wes Andersons The French Dispatch, where the abstract format puts the characters in high relief. In Macbeth’s The Tragedy, Coen also emphasizes language with its uncluttered and austere settings and its high-contrast artificial lighting. Yet his focus on language is paradoxical, as his skillful reduction of the play ends up bringing action to the fore and overshadowing Shakespeare’s rhetorical whimsy. Coen turns the poetry of the play into dialogue, spoken by actors who seem stuck with the task of simply delivering their lines. Coen sets out to normalize the Shakespearean language, but ends up going too far. Its actors speak with conversational voices which, by rejecting theatricality, also leave out the nuanced expression. And Coen films them as human pillars frozen in place, line distributors staring straight ahead as he frames them with the frontal blandness of a network television program.

The sets have more centrality and responsibility than the actors. The film set with its crisp lines, sharp edges, plain walls, high curls and bright views suggest architecture imagined by de Chirico, and Coen uses his portals to craft German expressionist effects of light and shadow. More attention and forethought seems to have been spent on creating thin strips of window light than on positioning, gesturing and diction of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in the same frame. No current passes between this Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. They occupy the same room and the same space but not the same movie. McDormand is not guided to display a sufficiently ruthless temper; his performance lacks command, urgency, rage and madness. This Lady Macbeth is never as strong as when she orders her subordinates, and her mad scene comes across as an acting exercise. Washington appears to reduce its own performance to match. His calm, masterful authority permeates the film from start to finish, but he remains largely as rigid as the other actors. Macbeth’s martial bonhomie seems insensitive to conflict, indifferent to the sisters’ strange prophecy, insensitive to Lady Macbeth’s arachnid plans. Washingtons at his best when he’s most laid back, when sheer banality crosses the line, as in his seemingly spontaneous gesture, at first, of slapping Banquo on the shoulder.

It’s not just the sets that are bare. The intellectual setting in which the film takes place is also insignificant. Coen sees Macbeth as a stereotypical independent relationship drama, rather than a symphony of voices or a chamber work of contrapuntal dialectics. Fortunately, among the supporting cast there are a few thrilling exceptions: Macduff (Corey Hawkins), Lady Macduff (Moses Ingram) and their son (Ethan Hutchison) achieve sublime levels of expression, their conversational tones strained with passion. (Plus, Kathryn Hunter delivers a fierce performance as three witches nonetheless subordinate to cunning.) The film’s highlights are those that most closely resemble conventional action sequences, but with pungent touches of directing. , like when Macbeth fights Siward (Richard Short) before casually murdering him. Macbeth and Macduff’s climactic showdown, which takes place not on a battlefield but on a tall, narrow catwalk, is imbued with a combination of dramatic passion and martial precision. He crumbles, however, with a blossoming of vulgarity, as Macduff cuts off Macbeth’s head and the Crown of Dying Kings flies through the air in slow motion.

This is just one, and not the last, in a series of kitschy effects that unfold throughout the film, including Macbeth dodging a trio of crows; Lady Macbeth burning her husband’s letter and watching the wind carry it from the window to the stars; Macbeth mistakenly perceiving a dagger-shaped doorknob to be a real one; and, most hilariously, the mad Macbeth, watching the woods advance towards Dunsinane, as a gust of wind opens the tall glass doors of his castle and floods it with a flood of leaves. These cheesy symbolic stuff takes the place of a textured, unified directorial design. Coen does not make significant use of silences, stares, pauses. It does not evoke a kingdom teeming with battles and intrigue. His Macbeth is a shaken Shakespeare with muted rhetoric and classic credentials trimmed away so as not to send viewers scrambling for their footnotes. It’s a neat and clean medieval drama, a sanitized Macbeth in which the absence of ornament and entanglement, the precise and rational emphasis on clear action, is the mark of rigorous seriousness. Still, Coens, in search of seriousness and hungry for importance, crosses over to the other side with the howlers of unintentional comedy.