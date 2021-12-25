Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff celebrate their 8th birthday in Bollywood by recreating the poster “Heropanti”

Actress Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff spent 8 years in Bollywood. The duo launched their careers and made their debut in the industry with the romantic film Heropante,led by Sajid Nadiadwala. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram account and shared a photo in which they recreated the Heropanti poster look.

Here is Kriti Sanon’s post:

Recreate the look of the movie Heropanti, Tiger and Kriti rejoiced over their 8-year long trip to Bollywood. Captioning the image on Mimi onectress wrote “And we tried to recreate what we started out with … but swiping to the right you’ll see the warmth and affection come to life!”

Expressing how the two have come a long way in their careers, Kriti wrote: “It’s been almost 8 years since we started our journey together! We have both grown, evolved and come a long way … but deep down i guess we’re still the same! (pretending to be more mature versions of newbies than we were) ”.

She also revealed that it was always a pleasure to work with Tiger again, adding to what she said – “It was such a great feeling to be back on set with you Tigy! @Tigerjackieshroff see you very soon. for the next program “. Fans were inundated. the comments section with “aww” and heart emojis. Celebrities like Stebin Ben and Nupur Sanon couldn’t help but react to the post, they took to the comments section and dropped heart emojis.

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff’s next filmGanapath

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are all set to return to the big screen after Heropante, with their next film Ganapath, directed by Vikas Bahl. It is produced under the Pooja Entertainment and Good Production Co. banner.

The film will hit the courts next year on December 23. Tiger Shroff is expected to be seen in top form in this film asBaaghiThe star always amazes his audiences with his acting prowess and extraordinary action scenes. Kriti will also be seen doing action sequences in the film.

The two actors seem really excited to get together and share the screen space with each other. Fans look forward to witnessing the duo’s sizzling on-screen chemistry again afterHeropanti.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM @ KRITISANON