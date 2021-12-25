Another woman accuses Chris Noth of sexual assault, calls on New York to change statute of limitations

Another woman said she was sexually assaulted by Law & Order and Sex and the City star Chris Noth, becomingthe fourth woman this month to make allegationsagainst him.

The woman, Lisa Gentile, a singer-songwriter who appeared Thursday to allege Noth assaulted her in 2002, is the first of her accusers to come out publicly.

The Hollywood Reporter posted last weekthe testimonies of two anonymous womenwho charged Noth with sexual assault in incidents that allegedly occurred in 2004 and 2015.

Noth denied the Hollywood Reporter’s story allegations last week. The meetings were consensual, he said. It’s hard not to question when these stories come out. I don’t know for sure why they are resurfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.

Another anonymous woman who spoke to the Daily Beast the day after the Hollywood Reporter article said Noth assaulted her in 2010; Noth denied his account through a spokesperson, calling it complete fabrication.

NBC News has not spoken independently to any of the anonymous accusers and is not aware of their identities. Representatives for Noth did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Gentiles’ claims on Thursday.

Gentile said she first met Noth at Don Marino, a New York City restaurant, in 1998 and formed a conversation-based friendship over the years.

Gentile told a press conference Thursday that one night in 2002, Noth offered to take her home. Gentile alleges that when she and Noth were in her apartment, he groped her, tried to remove her clothes and tried to push his hands towards her groin. She said he got extremely angry and stormed off after saying: No, I don’t want that!

She said Noth called her the next day and warned me that if I ever told a soul about what had happened the night before it would ruin my career, I would never sing again and he would put me on blacklist in the company.

Lisa Gentile has said she was sexually assaulted by actor Chris Noth. via Zoom

I was afraid to come forward because of Mr. Noth’s power and his threats to ruin my career, Gentile said.

Gloria Allred, an attorney for the Gentiles, said Thursday that the New York state statute of limitations is preventing her client from taking legal action.

The door to the courthouse is slammed in his face, denying him the opportunity to assert and assert his rights in court due to the statute of limitations, Allred said.

Gentile said, I think we should have our day in court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did.

Allred, a seasoned litigator, called on former Sex and the City co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis to speak out in favor of a bill in the New York legislature to change the limitation period.

Lisa and I enjoytheir words of support for Chris Noth’s previous accusers, and now we’re urging Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin to take action to support the Adult Survivors Act, like Lisa and I are doing today, Allred said. Their approval of this law will be important to its passage when the New York legislature begins its session next month.

Allred also issued a political challenge to the Legislative Assembly and the Governor.

We also call on New York’s first female governor, Kathy Hochul, to include the passage of the ASA in her state-of-the-state address to the Assembly Hall when she delivers her remarks in less than two months. weeks Jan. 5, 2022, Allred mentioned.

We also urge Chris Noth to speak out in favor of theNew York Adult Survivor Act, she said. He claimed in his statement that everything he did with those who accused him was consensual. If this is true, then he should support the ASA so that the accusers’ allegations can be resolved in court rather than in a court of public opinion.

Allred said Gentile found it upsetting to see him in the news recently, echoing the sentiments of some of Noth’s other accusers. Definitely, it was triggering for Lisa, she said.

Following initial allegations last week, Pelotonfired an ad featuring Noth, he was removed from the cast of CBS The Equalizer, andmulti-million dollar deal involving his tequila company failed.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com.