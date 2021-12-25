UMN students voice their opinion on Gabels’ pay rise – The Minnesota Daily





The Minnesota Student Association issued a statement opposing the pay hike, which will rise to more than $ 1.1 million by 2026.

On December 17, the University of Minnesota board of trustees voted to increase President Joan Gabel’s salary, prompting reactions from students across the university. According to the new contract formed by the Board of Regents, Gabel will earn more than $ 1.1 million with salary increases, bonuses and additional retirement funds by the end of his employment. The Minnesota Students ‘Association (MSA) released a statement on Dec. 16, saying it will advocate for an increase in student salaries and oppose President Gabels’ salary increase. Gurtaran Johal, a fourth-year student and student representative for the MSA Board of Regents, said in an email to the Minnesota Daily that student leaders have been advocating for a change in student salaries for more than half a decade. Yet student salaries continue to stand at just $ 10.33. First-year student Aubrey Strittmater works at the reception desk at Centennial Hall. As a hard-working student, she said she made $ 10.25 an hour. As a freshman in college, I feel like there aren’t a lot of jobs I can get, Strittmater said. I have a job because I am afraid of being in debt. There have been efforts to raise the minimum wage for students in the past, including an effort in 2018 to raise it to $ 15 an hour. We need to look for actions rather than empty promises that go unanswered, Johal said. We must put pressure on the Council [of Regents] understand the student experience and the growing financial constraints many face. The board increased Gabels’ salaries to match the average salaries of other presidents at Big Ten universities, according to meeting notes. In September 2020, the University of Minnesota discontinued three athletic programs: Men’s Tennis, Men’s Gymnastics, and Men’s Indoor / Outdoor Track and Field. Fourth-year student and MSA vice president Samiat Ajibola said it was frustrating to see the University close the new contract with the president as it signals a lack of support for the students’ issues, such as funding sports or funding mental health resources. Students are an important, if not the most important, stakeholder of this university, sophomore Flora Yang said in an email to the Minnesota Daily. I really think the quality of life for our students should be the top priority, and that’s what we should be focusing on right now. Yang said some students find Gabel’s salary a problem because the university only considered a salary increase for the president, not for faculty, staff or students. No other president of the University of Minnesota has earned more than $ 1 million at the end of his career, making Gabel the first in university history, according to the universities chapter of the press release from the American Association of University Teachers. The question now, according to Yang and other members of the MSA, is where the money for Gabels’ collection came from, there is currently no confirmed answer to that question. I’m paying all that money to be here and get an education, I work for them, ”Strittmater said. The least they can do is help me with my debt.

