Entertainment
Trend: The love of these Bollywood stars began on film sets, the result turned out to be deception and betrayal and hate …
Bollywood celebrity breakup storiesIn this Bollywood magic, when two stars use chemistry together to create onscreen magic while starring in a movie, there’s no telling when their couple gets real from the reel. It has happened many times when working together on film sets, two hearts that have met to make a movie have met in real life. But in this list, look at these real couples, whose relationship became real but could not make it to the end of the marriage. After the bitterness of the relationship, these two romantic stars broke up and became ignorant again.
Salman Khan – Aishwarya Rai
No one is unaware of the love story of Salman Ash. When Bhaijaan fell in love in the 90s, he also openly accepted. But who knew that this film story would end at such a moment, the spectacle of which would be seen by the whole world. This relationship broke due to Salman’s possessive nature. The spark of love between the two was on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.
Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif
While filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ranbir Kapoor made an entry into Katrina’s heart. Ranbir had touched the love of Salman from Katrina’s heart. There was a lot of heckling, hearts were broken but that relationship broke after a few years. Katrina’s heart was broken by Ranbir, who was awaiting the wedding.
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor
While working on the sets for Fida, Shahid-Kareena was so impressed with each other that Kareena gave up the non-vegetarian for Shahid and became a vegetarian. But when We Met arrived, the relationship between the two seemed such that they both thought it was fair to stay apart from each other and broke up.
Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty
In the 90s, Akshay started calling himself Play Boy. Every day you would hear her name associated with someone or the other. And one of those pairs was made up of Akshay and Shilpa. On the sets of Chura Ke Dil Mera, Akshay stole Shilpa’s heart in such a way that not even Shilpa knew when she had run away until Main Khiladi Tu Anari arrived.
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha
On the sets of Do Anjaane, these two strangers met in such a way that they fell in love with each other. The whole world knows their love story, but both have never accepted it publicly. The reason you all know very well.
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor (Deepika Padukone – Ranbir Kapoor)
At the very beginning of their career, Deepika and Ranbir began to fall in love with each other. Deepika even got Ranbir’s name tattooed. But Ranbir’s deception shattered Deepika. After a long time, these two are again standing with each other like friends. And now, share a very good bond.
Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra
If media reports are to be believed, news of a connection between the two started arriving in Love Story 2050, but after a while this news also came, the two moved on with their lives after their breaking up.
Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor (Abhishek Bachchan- Karisma Kapoor)
This love story, which began as soon as the film was made, reached the engagement scene. But it is said that only the one above makes pairs. After the engagement, the bitterness between Abhishek and Karishma created a rift in their relationship and the two paths parted.
Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh (Sunny Deol – Amrita Singh)
Sunny and Amrita’s love affair began on the set of the movie Betaab. But the news of Sunny being already married broke Amrita’s heart. And just that thought escaped Amrita Sunny.
John Abraham and Bipasha Basu
John and Bipasha were one of the cutest couples in B-town. The relationship of the two lasted 9 years, the two were also in a relationship, but seeing the situation deteriorate, they distanced themselves.
Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit
One of the successful pairs was the pair of Sanjay and Madhuri, the magic playing on their screen, the magic was also visible in their real relationship. But the allegations against Sanjay turned Madhuri away from him.
Sources
2/ https://hindustannewshub.com/bollywood-movies-news/the-love-of-these-bollywood-stars-started-on-the-sets-of-the-film-the-result-turned-out-to-be-deceit-and-betrayal-and-hatred/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]