Trend: The love of these Bollywood stars began on film sets, the result turned out to be deception and betrayal and hate …

Bollywood celebrity breakup storiesIn this Bollywood magic, when two stars use chemistry together to create onscreen magic while starring in a movie, there’s no telling when their couple gets real from the reel. It has happened many times when working together on film sets, two hearts that have met to make a movie have met in real life. But in this list, look at these real couples, whose relationship became real but could not make it to the end of the marriage. After the bitterness of the relationship, these two romantic stars broke up and became ignorant again.

Salman Khan – Aishwarya Rai

No one is unaware of the love story of Salman Ash. When Bhaijaan fell in love in the 90s, he also openly accepted. But who knew that this film story would end at such a moment, the spectacle of which would be seen by the whole world. This relationship broke due to Salman’s possessive nature. The spark of love between the two was on the sets of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Ranbir Kapoor – Katrina Kaif

While filming Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Ranbir Kapoor made an entry into Katrina’s heart. Ranbir had touched the love of Salman from Katrina’s heart. There was a lot of heckling, hearts were broken but that relationship broke after a few years. Katrina’s heart was broken by Ranbir, who was awaiting the wedding.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor



While working on the sets for Fida, Shahid-Kareena was so impressed with each other that Kareena gave up the non-vegetarian for Shahid and became a vegetarian. But when We Met arrived, the relationship between the two seemed such that they both thought it was fair to stay apart from each other and broke up.

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty



In the 90s, Akshay started calling himself Play Boy. Every day you would hear her name associated with someone or the other. And one of those pairs was made up of Akshay and Shilpa. On the sets of Chura Ke Dil Mera, Akshay stole Shilpa’s heart in such a way that not even Shilpa knew when she had run away until Main Khiladi Tu Anari arrived.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

On the sets of Do Anjaane, these two strangers met in such a way that they fell in love with each other. The whole world knows their love story, but both have never accepted it publicly. The reason you all know very well.

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor (Deepika Padukone – Ranbir Kapoor)

At the very beginning of their career, Deepika and Ranbir began to fall in love with each other. Deepika even got Ranbir’s name tattooed. But Ranbir’s deception shattered Deepika. After a long time, these two are again standing with each other like friends. And now, share a very good bond.

Harman Baweja and Priyanka Chopra

If media reports are to be believed, news of a connection between the two started arriving in Love Story 2050, but after a while this news also came, the two moved on with their lives after their breaking up.

Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor (Abhishek Bachchan- Karisma Kapoor)



This love story, which began as soon as the film was made, reached the engagement scene. But it is said that only the one above makes pairs. After the engagement, the bitterness between Abhishek and Karishma created a rift in their relationship and the two paths parted.

Sunny Deol and Amrita Singh (Sunny Deol – Amrita Singh)

Sunny and Amrita’s love affair began on the set of the movie Betaab. But the news of Sunny being already married broke Amrita’s heart. And just that thought escaped Amrita Sunny.

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu



John and Bipasha were one of the cutest couples in B-town. The relationship of the two lasted 9 years, the two were also in a relationship, but seeing the situation deteriorate, they distanced themselves.

Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit

One of the successful pairs was the pair of Sanjay and Madhuri, the magic playing on their screen, the magic was also visible in their real relationship. But the allegations against Sanjay turned Madhuri away from him.