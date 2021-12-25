Entertainment
six beauty queens turned Bollywood stars
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhus’ declaration of wanting to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a future film is not out of pride.
Judging from the history of Bollywood over the past 70 years, this is almost expected from Sandhu, who was crowned the winner of the global beauty pageant on December 13th.
While no movie roles have yet been announced, it’s safe to assume that discussions with producers are well underway, as winners and finalists of beauty pageants in the past have wasted no time in let the tiara lead the way to the big screen.
Here’s a look at six other Indian beauty queens who made the transition to Bollywood.
1. Nutan (Miss India 1952)
Such has been her on-screen success, Nutan co-winning the Miss India pageant alongside classical dancer Indrani Rahman remains a relative footnote in her film career.
The transition to the big screen was effortless, and she won a record five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress for Star Tricks in the 1967s. Milan and 1978 Principal Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.
Full name Nutan Samarth Bahl, she continued to work until her death in 1991 with a late career climax including 1985 Meri Jung, which resulted in another Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.
2. Meenakshi Seshadri (Miss India 1981)
After winning the title at the age of 17, Seshadri made a smooth transition to Bollywood.
After making its debut in the 1983s Painter Babu, it became a box office calling card in the 1980s and 1990s.
His best films are widely recognized to include dramas Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).
After the last role, Seshadri left the industry and moved with her family to the United States where she reportedly opened the Cherish Dance School in Texas.
3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Miss World 1994)
After being crowned Miss World, Rai-Bachchan instantly became a world celebrity.
His highly anticipated first film was the 1997 Tamil Film Iruvar, before playing alongside Bobby Deol in the Hindi language Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year.
Rai Bachchan continued to make his mark by appearing in jeans, the big-budget romantic drama of 1998 and won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for roles in Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002) alongside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively.
Her international stature, maintained through global advertising campaigns for big brands and as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, led Rai Bachchan to be invited to be a member of the jury at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival, the first actor Indian to do so.
4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Miss World 2000)
One of India’s most influential celebrities, Chopra Jones has used her Miss World crown to build a formidable acting career spanning film and television in Bollywood and Hollywood.
As for the former, Chopra Jones amassed a number of box office hits including Fashion (2008), which won her Best Actress at the Filmfare and India’s National Film Awards, the superhero film Krish (2006), and the sumptuous historical drama Bajirao Mastani in 2015.
In the United States, she appeared in the cast of the detective series Quantico and the remake of the film Baywatch alongside The Rock.
Chopra’s last movie role is in the blockbuster Matrix resurrections, out Thursday.
5. Jacqueline Fernandez (Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006)
After winning the competition in her homeland, Bahrain-born Fernandez set her sights on Bollywood and made her debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Aladdin.
His career breakthrough, however, came from his thrilling role in a psychological thriller. Murder 2, in 2011.
Fernandez went on to become a regular box office artist with high octane roles in action films in the Race film franchise and the unfortunate, with the latter partially filmed in Abu Dhabi.
6. Pooja Hegde (Miss Universe India 2010)
She may have come in second in Miss Universe India, but Hedge quickly established herself in Bollywood with winning roles in Hindi and Telugu films.
The actress has appeared in a number of high-profile films over the past five years, including the 2016 epic adventure film. Mohenjo daro with Hrithik Roshan and comedy Full of house 4 in 2019.
She is currently shooting comedy Circus alongside Ranveer Singh, which will be released in July 2022.
Update: December 25, 2021, 12:25 p.m.
Sources
2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2021/12/25/from-aishwarya-rai-bachchan-to-priyanka-chopra-jonas-six-beauty-queens-turned-film-stars/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]