six beauty queens turned Bollywood stars

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhus’ declaration of wanting to star alongside Shah Rukh Khan in a future film is not out of pride.

Judging from the history of Bollywood over the past 70 years, this is almost expected from Sandhu, who was crowned the winner of the global beauty pageant on December 13th.

While no movie roles have yet been announced, it’s safe to assume that discussions with producers are well underway, as winners and finalists of beauty pageants in the past have wasted no time in let the tiara lead the way to the big screen.

Here’s a look at six other Indian beauty queens who made the transition to Bollywood.

1. Nutan (Miss India 1952)

Such has been her on-screen success, Nutan co-winning the Miss India pageant alongside classical dancer Indrani Rahman remains a relative footnote in her film career.

The transition to the big screen was effortless, and she won a record five Filmfare Awards for Best Actress for Star Tricks in the 1967s. Milan and 1978 Principal Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki.

Full name Nutan Samarth Bahl, she continued to work until her death in 1991 with a late career climax including 1985 Meri Jung, which resulted in another Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress.

2. Meenakshi Seshadri (Miss India 1981)

After winning the title at the age of 17, Seshadri made a smooth transition to Bollywood.

After making its debut in the 1983s Painter Babu, it became a box office calling card in the 1980s and 1990s.

His best films are widely recognized to include dramas Ghayal (1990), Damini (1993) and Ghatak (1996).

After the last role, Seshadri left the industry and moved with her family to the United States where she reportedly opened the Cherish Dance School in Texas.

3. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Miss World 1994)

After being crowned Miss World, Rai-Bachchan instantly became a world celebrity.

His highly anticipated first film was the 1997 Tamil Film Iruvar, before playing alongside Bobby Deol in the Hindi language Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya that same year.

Rai Bachchan continued to make his mark by appearing in jeans, the big-budget romantic drama of 1998 and won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for roles in Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam (1999) and Devdas (2002) alongside Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, respectively.

Her international stature, maintained through global advertising campaigns for big brands and as a United Nations Goodwill Ambassador, led Rai Bachchan to be invited to be a member of the jury at the 2003 Cannes Film Festival, the first actor Indian to do so.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Miss World 2000)

One of India’s most influential celebrities, Chopra Jones has used her Miss World crown to build a formidable acting career spanning film and television in Bollywood and Hollywood.

As for the former, Chopra Jones amassed a number of box office hits including Fashion (2008), which won her Best Actress at the Filmfare and India’s National Film Awards, the superhero film Krish (2006), and the sumptuous historical drama Bajirao Mastani in 2015.

In the United States, she appeared in the cast of the detective series Quantico and the remake of the film Baywatch alongside The Rock.

Chopra’s last movie role is in the blockbuster Matrix resurrections, out Thursday.

5. Jacqueline Fernandez (Miss Universe Sri Lanka 2006)

After winning the competition in her homeland, Bahrain-born Fernandez set her sights on Bollywood and made her debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Aladdin.

His career breakthrough, however, came from his thrilling role in a psychological thriller. Murder 2, in 2011.

Fernandez went on to become a regular box office artist with high octane roles in action films in the Race film franchise and the unfortunate, with the latter partially filmed in Abu Dhabi.

6. Pooja Hegde (Miss Universe India 2010)

She may have come in second in Miss Universe India, but Hedge quickly established herself in Bollywood with winning roles in Hindi and Telugu films.

The actress has appeared in a number of high-profile films over the past five years, including the 2016 epic adventure film. Mohenjo daro with Hrithik Roshan and comedy Full of house 4 in 2019.

She is currently shooting comedy Circus alongside Ranveer Singh, which will be released in July 2022.

Update: December 25, 2021, 12:25 p.m.