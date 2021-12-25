A little bit of George Bailey in all of us

“The Wizard of Oz”, “Casablanca”, “Citizen Kane”, “Gone with the Wind”, “The Godfather”. The exclusive list goes on with timeless classic films that have touched the hearts of generations of moviegoers around the world.

As “It’s A Wonderful Life” turns 75 this year, I think back to an incredible lunch I once had with Frank Capra Jr., the son of famous film director Frank Capra Sr.

I was in Washington, DC, for a consortium on “Legacies of Legends,” featuring the sons and daughters of some iconic Italian-American figures. At the time, I was conducting Lena Prima, daughter of New Orleans trumpeter and showman Louis Prima, and Deana Martin, daughter of “King of Cool” Dean Martin. They had been invited to participate in this round table. The captivating panel members shared their take on what it was like to have famous fathers and a far from private life growing up.

“It was nothing to have Jimmy Durante for dinner or Sammy Davis Jr. for lunch. They were ALL uncles to me,” Deana said.

Frank Capra Jr. was also there, representing his father, the decorated director of the 1930s and 40s who was responsible for other iconic films also starring James Stewart, such as 1934’s “It Happened One Night” (which became the first film to win the “Big Five” Academy Awards (including Best Picture and Best Director), “You Can’t Take It With You” (1938) and “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington” (1939).

As each of these heirlooms was interviewed, I found myself sitting with Capra waiting for her turn to be interviewed. We struck up a great conversation about Italian-American heritage and he invited me over for lunch after his interview. We dined at a Georgetown staple, Filomena’s Restaurant, an incredibly authentic Italian eatery with a fat pasta producer dressed in white chef clothes while hand-rolling gnocchi in the bay window overlooking the street.

At the time, Frank Jr. was president of the largest film studio in East Hollywood, EUE Screen Gems Studios in Wilmington, North Carolina. He therefore carried on the legacy of his legendary director-slash-father.

He spoke about the magical relationship his father had with Jimmy Stewart. “My dad made three movies with Jimmy, but they were lifelong friends,” he said. “In fact, RKO Films owned the rights to the film first and Cary Grant was to play George Bailey in ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ But the first thing my dad did right after he bought them the rights to the film was to replace Grant for his intellectual preference, Jimmy Stewart. “

He went on to tell me that the movie was his family’s favorite movie, especially for his dad and Jimmy. The film never won an Oscar and was in fact a box office failure. “My dad worked harder on this movie than any other. He was a perfectionist, even hiring a sniper to shoot out the window while Mary (Donna Reed) threw that stone as she and George. were making that wish. It wasn’t. necessary, however; Donna Reed played baseball in school and knocked herself out the window on the first try! ” he said.

Frank Capra Sr. was a master of subtle messages. Do you remember the black crow flying around the office? This bird was actually in six Capra films and was the famous one who plucked straw from the scarecrow in “The Wizard of Oz”. The bird’s name was actually “Jimmy” and we know that because when George Bailey jumped over the counter to address the crowd of customers who had come to withdraw their money from the Building & Loan, he said: “Move, Jimmy. And the bird has appeared in almost every scene in which Mr. Potter lashes out at the Bailey family, even going so far as to peck a model of a typical Bailey house in one scene.

In another scene, when George comes home late to find Mary sleeping in bed, he looks at this needlepoint image from “George Lassos The Moon”, then looks at Mary. She turns to announce the wonderful news that she, as he put it, is “on the nest”. She said, “George Bailey is lassoing the stork!” But if you look very closely you can see a piece of string with a small noose (or lasso) on the end hanging between their faces. I mean it was right there all the time! I have seen this film 100 times and I have never seen it, but it is there, clear as day!

A few years ago Karolyn Grimes, the actress who played Zuzu, joined us for special screenings of the film at our annual film celebration. Before the film started, Karolyn and I took the stage for a short question-and-answer session. She first spoke about her personal life and the ironies she experienced. Personally, she lived a very troubled and not so wonderful youth. “It’s a Wonderful Life” was her fifth film at the age of 6, and she eventually appeared in 16 films with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. The success was short-lived, however. Her career came to an end after the death of her mother when the young actress was 12 years old. Her father was killed in an accident a year later and that was it for her in Hollywood.

Because the movie bombed, it floated in a sea of ​​darkness for years. It was such a forgotten film that no one renewed the rights in the early 1970s, so it became public domain. because it was broadcast free, television channels across the continent showed it repeatedly. All of a sudden people started to notice the movie. So much so that members of the press and fans of the film asked Grimes for interviews. Even Jimmy Stewart wondered publicly what happened to his little “Zuzu”.

But the youngest star of the film with one of the most memorable lines in the history of cinema, “The professor says, every time you hear a bell, an angel takes his wings” – the little girl who was Zuzu , then became an unknown, only to be rediscovered as Zuzu – lived.

Now 81, Karolyn Grimes has the character of a classic Bedford Falls character who jumped off the screen and into our hearts. She’s sweet and warm, like we would like a person in this movie to be (unless she’s related to Mr. Potter or that creepy guy who pushed her wheelchair). Frank Capra personally picked her for the role, not knowing that she would become the film’s greatest ambassador. After sharing some precious moments with her several years ago, I can honestly say that Karolyn Grimes is as wonderful as the film itself.

We’ve all had those “George Bailey” moments at least once in our lives. A time when all seems lost, where we seemingly run out of options and our spirits are low. But just like the Godfather, who suggests making “an offer he can’t refuse”, or when Dorothy proclaims “There is no place like home,” or when Citizen Kane talks about her. Favorite Italian restaurant (“Rosebud”), the film Angel Clarence reads a memorable and poignant passage written in a book from Tom Sawyer to George, declaring “No man is a failure who has friends”.

Thank you all for being my friends and for being my family. Have a merry Christmas because we hope to emerge from the “pandemic” soon! I’m just waiting for MY Clarence to appear!

• Ron Onesti is President and CEO of Onesti Entertainment Corp. and the Historic Arcada Theater in St. Charles. Questions and comments from celebrities? Send an email to [email protected]