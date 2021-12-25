Ram Charan with Bollywood hottie Disha Patani?

Ram Charan is in full swing with RRR promotions. With the film scheduled for release on January 7, 2022, the actor is busy with aggressive promotions. Besides RRR, the actor lined up some interesting films. And just like RRR, other films are too pan-Indian.

Ram Charan will soon be working with famous Jersey Gowtam Tinnanuri for RC16 after completing Shankar’s film. The director recently revealed that it will be a pan-Indian film. While the directors have yet to finalize the remaining cast and crew as the duo (Ram Charan, Gowtam) are busy with their respective films, the strong buzz has the RC16 directors wanting to step into a glamorous diva. .

Are you wondering who it is? She is Disha Patani. The Leggy Girl is a popular name in the Bollywood circuit for her tons of skin show and sex appeal. And she is also familiar to Telugu audiences via Loafer. Since the actress is popular among young people and in the Hindi market, the manufacturers are considering launching her.

Disha Patani is also familiar with martial arts and kickboxing. As the movie features a lot of action, the directors want to choose the actress who will bring an edge to the team. According to reports, manufacturers are expected to approach Disha Patani soon. RC16 is billed for being high on the action. The filmmaker is known for weaving films with social elements, however, with RC16 he tries something different.

