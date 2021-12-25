the sands of time – part 4

The following article is part of a series called “Sands of Time by Outlook India” in which Amborish Roychoudhury, writer and winner of the National Cinema Prize, takes us back in time to the early years of Indian cinema. This series will look at the forgotten superstars of silent film, the story of Master Vithal – Douglas Fairbanks of India, the wild days of Amitabh in Kolkata before he arrived in Bombay, how Dilip Kumar left Saira Banu for another woman in a momentary gap in judgment, or how Shah Rukh Khan appeared in an adaptation of Dostoyevsky in a Mani Kaul film, and much more.

In Sands Of Time – Part 4, Roychoudhury takes a look at Bollywood’s early obsession with superhero and Superman movies.

Superman was originally a bald fool determined to rule the world through telepathy. That’s what Joe Shuster and Jerry Siegel designed: a supervillain, not a hero. It was much later that the idea of ​​the famous alien in blue tights took off in their imaginations. It was the era of myth-making, and most of the stories that will shape the world for much of the next century were being crafted.

The hero of Joe and Jerry made the cover of Action Comics, issue 1, and the frenzy that followed was unprecedented in the publication’s history.

That was in 1938. In 22 years, Superman spawned two Bollywood adaptations. One of them was Anant Thakur’s Strange Superman (1960), where the lead role was played by Nirupa Roy, with Jairaj in front of her. Almost nothing is known about the film, the only remains are a poster that shows Nirupa in a Superman-meets-The Phantom costume, and the advertisement still of Roy in costume, about to throw a knife. But the other desi Superman movie released that year can still be found on YouTube in all its black and white glory. And surprise, Jairaj was playing the lead role again. But this time he WAS the superhero.

For some strange reason, the movie was called Return of Mr. Superman. There was nothing to come back to. It wasn’t a sequel, and there was also no backstory that required a return. But I digress. Let’s stay on Jairaj. Paidi Jairaj or P. Jairaj as he was sometimes credited, was the original hero of Hindi cinema. He played muscular action heroes when Sunny Deol was a distant possibility and his father Dharmendra was a happy kid playing in the Sahnewal Fields in Undivided Punjab. Most of the films he made had presented him as a boastful adventurer or a mythological prince. Maybe that reputation led him to play a superhero here.

Farmer Ram Dayal discovers a baby in an abandoned spaceship, which was, of course, quite common in Indian forests and gardens in the 1960s. Ram Dayal adopts the baby, only to realize that the child had superpowers, which he uses as a force for good… the boy, Jaykumar, grows up to be a journalist for Azad Desh. A la Clark Kent, Jaykumar pursued crime as a reporter and fought it as Superman. The most notable thing in this whole affair is the costume – imagine a grotesque gas mask-like headgear and a cape rolled up over a black sweater!

In a way, Superman and Return of Mr. Superman (both in 1960) were the first adaptations of mainstream feature films. Back in Hollywood, there were a few movie series in the 1940s and 1950s, and a low budget release called Superman and the Mole Men (1951). The first time Supes received proper treatment on the big screen was in Richard Donner’s classic Superman (1978). A number of sequels followed, including the tasteless Superman III (1983) and Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987), both of which were spectacularly successful. At the release of this latest opus, an Indian producer-director decided to give The Man of Tomorrow a second chance in Bollywood.

B. Gupta made a name for himself managing special effects in Hindi films like Aas ka Panchhi (1961), Half Ticket (1962), Shikari (1963) and the revered Jaani Dushman (1978), even that of Akshay Kumar Khiladi (1992). When he saw Richard Donner’s film, Gupta was prompted to create a version of his own, with all the special effects tricks he had learned all his life. This was the time when Hollywood movies took a few years to release in India, so he must have stumbled upon Donner’s film in the early ’80s. Around the same time, a beefy young man was in the mood for make its mark in Hindi cinema. His father, Sudesh Issar, assisted the legendary Raj Khosla in iconic films like Woh Kaun Thi (1964), Mera Saaya (1966) and Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), and continued to direct Prem Geet (1981), which will go down in history as the film that unleashed Jagjit Singh in the world. His son Puneet trained as an actor at Kishore Namit Kapoor’s Acting Institute. His first major mission would lead him into a world of turmoil, and the events he had unintentionally triggered would send shockwaves across the land.

On Monday July 26, 1982, Puneet Issar was touring with Amitabh Bachchan in Bangalore. They were together in an action scene and Puneet was determined to leave a mark. He had to punch the superstar in the stomach, and Big B had to flip over on impact and hit a table. It was the scene. But the boy was nervous and Bachchan kept pushing him to make it as real as possible. Puneet, spurred on by the encouragement, mustered all his might and embarked on the Millennium Star. Bachchan whirled around and his abdomen hit the table with such force that he ruptured his spleen. He was rushed to the hospital where, for the next few days, Amitabh Bachchan would fight for his survival, and the whole nation bowed down to every god they knew so that their hero would receive new life. Puneet Issar was guilty and anxious, but once Bachchan was out of danger and able to speak one of the first things he did was reassure him and stood on the hospital balcony with his arms around him. Puneet, sending signals that the boy was not at all responsible for what happened.

Coolie was released on November 14, 1983 and became a smash hit. Puneet Issar received handfuls of offers. The next film had it in mind, a cult horror by the name of Purana Mandir (1984), but the role that would define him for at least two generations, was Duryodhan in the BR Chopra TV series. Mahabharat (1988). In between these two projects, while Issar was still signing films as a hero, he was seen in a B movie adaptation of Superman.

B. Gupta’s film Superman (1987) roughly extracted footage from Richard Donner’s film. It begins with washed-out footage of Krypton from the 1978 film set in the credits. Dharmendra plays Bollywood Jor-El, called Zenko. Zenko, a scientist on a distant planet, warns everyone unless they take protective measures, “mom ki tarha pighalkar yeh planet saari kaynaat by phail jaayega”. They (led by veteran actor Murad) refuse to listen to him, and Zenko and his wife (Ranjeeta) send their baby to Dharti.

Childless Captain Sahab and his wife (Ashok Kumar and Urmila Bhatt) find the baby and raise it as their own. They call him Shekhar and seem rather amused that he has shown “super strength” by twisting a garden hose. Shekhar, an adult, hears his father say that he is adopted. Captain Sahab sees Shekhar ruminating and is filled with remorse, immediately executing the dil-ka-daura death scene. Shekhar leaves the house, with an inheritance from his real father Zenko, a pencil torch. En route, he throws the torch in frustration, and releases his father’s disembodied voice, accompanied by a hologram of Dharam. Paaji.

He goes into a monologue, “Pareshaan mat ho bete. Tum iss dharti ke rehnewaale nahi ho. Tumhari payayish jis planet by hui hai, wahan ke waqt ki raftar dharti ke waqt ki raftar se mukhtalif hai. Isi liye dharti by iss waqt tumhari umar sirf 22 saal hai – hala ke humse bichade tint tumhe hazaaron saal ho chuke hain. Yehi tumhare bepanah taaqat ka sabab hai. Tum dimaagi aur jismaani taur by dharte pe rehnewaale log in kahin zyada taaqatwar ho. Tumhari zindagi ka maqsad dharti by achhai ki hifazat karna, aur burai ko khatam karna hai. Isi liye humne tumhe dharti by bheja tha. Bete, iss tarah himmat mat haro. Humari duwayein tumhaare saath hai. Kaamyabi tumhaare kadam choomegi. Jeet tumhari hogi. Dharti by rawangi ke waqt jo super power humne tumhe di thi, uske istemaal ka waqt aa gaya hai. Dharti by ho rahe har zulm-o-sitam ka khatma kar do. Ahimsa aur nafrat ke pujariyon ko nestonabood kar do. Insaniyat ke dushmanon ke dil mein deshshatpaida kar do, taki nek insaan sukh aur chain ki zindagi jee sake. In vehshi darindo se swarg jaisi dharti – jo ab tumhari maa hai – paak bana do bete. Humne tumhe udne ki shakti di thi. Ab tum jaa sakte ho.“

And so Shekhar turns into Superman. There are no mistakes. It’s the same costume, with no attempt to hide it or change it for silly reasons like copyright. But when he flies, he magically transforms into Christopher Reeve – as B Gupta masterfully weaves blueprints for the 1978 Hollywood show. Shakti Kapoor plays a Bollywood Lex Luthor, who jokes, and I quote: “Jin purani kitabon ko padhkar Superman ne taaqat haasil ki hai, a kitabon ke andar usska tod bhi zaroor hoga… aur main woh tod haasil karke rahunga. I’m going to kill him !“

Superman (1987) is an absolute pleasure to watch, a gift that continues to deliver. It can be found on YouTube.