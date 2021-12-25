Entertainment
Stuff Your Stockings: 2021 NBA Christmas Day TV Show | Entertainment
Christmas day is always great for the NBA, but COVID-19 could put smut in the bottom of some of the Association’s top talent this year.
A recent wave of coronavirus has put several high-profile players on health and safety protocols, meaning they could miss the action on a day when the NBA likes to showcase its best teams and brightest stars.
First off, the Atlanta Hawks are at Madison Square Garden to take on Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on ESPN. Falcon star Bring young people entered into NBA health and safety protocols and will not be available.
The action then heads to the Milwaukees Fiserv Forum, where defending NBA champion the Milwaukee Bucks host Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics on ABC. The Bucks could be starless Giannis Antetokounmpo, Who has been sidelined under COVID-19 protocols.
Chris Paul (pictured) and the Suns host Steph curry and the Golden State Warriors in Phoenix in a battle of the Western Conference’s top two teams on ABC.
Luka Doni, who suffers from an ankle injury, could be back to lead the Dallas Mavericks to Salt Lake City for a meeting with Mike Conley and the Utah Jazz in a nightcap on ESPN.
NBA Christmas Day 2021 TV Show
Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks, noon / 11a c, ESPN
Boston Celtics vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 2: 30/1: 30c, ABC
Golden State Warriors at Phoenix Suns, 5 / 4c, ABC
Brooklyn Nets at the Los Angeles Lakers, 8 / 7c, ABC & ESPN
Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 10:30 am / 9:30 am, ESPN
