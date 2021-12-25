Entertainment
Sushant Singh Rajput fans demand boycott of Bollywood film ’83’
Fans of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput are calling for a boycott of Indian film 83 starring Ranveer Singh in a lead role.
The film 83 is about Kapil Dev (Ranveer Singh) leading the Indian team to victory at the 1983 ICC Cricket World Cup in England.
Boycott 83 has been trending on Twitter by fans of Kai po che star who accuse the Baaja Baraat Group star made fun of him in an ad that aired last year.
The ad shows Ranveer Singh speaking complex physics terms in gibberish. As Sushant Singh Rajput was a physics enthusiast, fans say the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story the star was laughed at.
CBI Silence 4 questionable SSR pic.twitter.com/Nb2jmRoMPc
Krrish (@_its_krrish) 23 December 2021
Not a single Bollywood film has exceeded 100cr since its theatrical release after June 14th.
But spiderman did it ..
83 will not be able to cross it either. # Boycott83
KumarThe Detective (@Detective_Kumar) December 24, 2021
Masterpiece. Cheap copy# Boycott83 pic.twitter.com/elf8gH400Z
Akash Purohit (@earthtoakash) December 24, 2021
# Boycott83#BoycottBollywood# Boycott83
CBI Responsible 4 SSR Questionable
CBI reveals the secrets of the SSR pic.twitter.com/YfnREL9QJ3
Addicted_To_Sushant (@ Addictedtosush2) 23 December 2021
I repeat #BoycottBollywood# Boycott83
NEVER FORGET, NEVER FORGIVE
CBI Silence 4 questionable SSRpic.twitter.com/UlEB4CyM0z
ANGRY BOT (@ Angry_Bot14) 23 December 2021
Ranveer Singh plays then-captain Kapil Dev, while his wife actress Deepika Padukone stars as cricketers’ wife Romi. The film is directed and co-written by Kabir Khan.
It is relevant to mention that the film was in hot water before its release as a criminal association and cheating complaint was filed by a UAE-based financier before the Andheri Metropolitan Court in Mumbai against the actor. Deepika Padukone and the filmmakers.
