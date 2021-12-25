Partisan legislative districts, not good for communities – Delco Times





At Times: The Pennsylvania Legislative Redistricting Commission on Thursday approved preliminary maps for the new State House along party lines. Supporters of these cards will be touting the merits of maintaining communities of interest, limiting municipal divisions and competitiveness, but unfortunately, as far as our 168th local arrondissement is concerned, the proposed map fails on all three points. Communities of Interest is an ambiguous term often used in the process of mapping new districts. However, if that means anything, it should value not only municipal and county boundaries, but school district boundaries as well. A school district certainly offers a sense of community with an important common interest. In addition, the main expenditure of a state budget is devoted to education. Thus, when drawing new lines of representation, school districts perform a critical function in how they are best represented. Representatives with multiple districts and limited portions of the school district will not always have their best interests in mind. The current proposal divides the Rose Tree Media School District into three different legislative school districts and the RTM School District would not be the majority of a single district, unlike current maps where the district is entire and constitutes the majority of the 168th legislative district. ensure that the district has a clear and powerful voice in Harrisburg. The same problem exists in the Marple-Newtown School District, where the proposed map divides the school district into three legislative districts. Currently, Marple-Newtown is in two legislative districts. Second, the new maps on offer include a 168th Borough that divides Middletown. While not included in the proposed new version of the 168th, Marple continues to be divided in the proposed map. So while cartographers and their supporters argue that this map is better for municipal divisions, two major municipalities in Delaware County are divided for partisan gains. In addition, these municipal splits are the entry points for the school district splits which are so problematic from the point of view of representation and governance. The proposed new district also adds 33,000 new people – removing 33,000 existing people – with the addition of Radnor, who has never been in the 168th Legislative District and does not have a common school system, community hospital. or youth programs with other communities in the district. Finally, many supporters of the new map have claimed that this map is more competitive. In addition, this card fails on competitiveness in the 168th arrondissement. The current district slightly favors Democrats in terms of recording composite results, but is nonetheless represented by a Republican perhaps the model definition of competitiveness. Sadly, the newly proposed district would go from a Democratic lean to a solidly democratic one. If democracy is meant to be a battle of ideas, it takes opposing sides to make it work. The proposed district would bypass voters in the 168th district of this strong and useful debate by turning it into a one-party district. In the coming weeks, the Legislative Redistribution Commission will announce hearings for affected citizens to voice their grievances with the current proposal. In addition, the commission accepts written public comments on the plans on its website at Legislative Redistricting | Welcome to the Pennsylvania Redistricting website (state.pa.us). I ask those affected by this proposal, especially the residents of the RTM School District, to make your voice heard and tell the commission that the 168th District’s preliminary plan is not only detrimental to local residents, but also violates the very standards that the Commission sets for itself. Tom Danzi, Middletown

