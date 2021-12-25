Bollywood celebrates Christmas: Anushka Sharma shares her wishes with Virat Kohli; Neetu Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt a “beautiful person” and poses with Ranbir





the day of Christmas is there, and Bollywood makes sure it celebrates with all the fervor. Many celebrities have taken to their social media platforms to share photos from their parties and wish their friends and fans.

On Saturday, actor Anushka Sharma wished his fans a Merry Christmas. The actor shared a photo with his husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, on Instagram Stories. The photo is apparently a flashback to his recent trip to South Africa. Anushka Sharma wished her fans a Merry Christmas on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor, who recently recovered from Covid-19, took to her Instagram account to share a photo from a cartoon of her family, featuring her husband Saif Ali Khan and their two sons, Taimur and Jehangir, all inside a snow globe. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, took to her Instagram account to share a wish for her fans and followers. Neetu posted a photo of herself with Alia Bhatt and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and wrote: “My Beautiful People”. She also shared an article featuring Ranbir and wrote: “Merry Christmas everyone.” Malaika Arora gave a preview of the celebrations at her home, sharing photos of the Christmas decorations and a few selfies. Malaika Arora shared funny selfies on her Instagram Story as she celebrates Christmas today.

Malaika Arora showed off a Christmas decoration in her home through Instagram stories. Former actress Amrita Arora, who also tested positive for Covid-19 with Kareena Kapoor, wished her fans a Christmas by sharing an electronic greeting card on Instagram Stories. While most celebrities have wished their fans on social media, Alia Bhatt hosted a cozy dinner at her home on Christmas Eve on Friday. She was joined by her sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and mother Neetu Kapoor, and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, among others.

