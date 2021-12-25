Strategy and lineup choices for NFL Week 16

Special for Yahoo Sports

Whether you’re playing in the biggest tournament of the week on Yahoo or prefer to play in smaller GPPs, there are general position strategies you can implement in any size tournament. These concepts include stacking, looking for pivots among popular players, and looking for leverage in other places. While it’s important to implement them into your roster building approach, the basis of any tournament roster is a solid core, typically of the players you would use in gambling.

Stacks to target

QB Matthew Stafford, Aries ($ 36)

WR Cooper Kupp, rams ($ 41)

WR Odell Beckham, rams ($ 23)

WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($ 32)

No clash this week stands out as a better stack of play than the Rams at Vikings. The contest has a total of 49 points over / under almost four points higher than any other game on the roster with a gap of just three in favor of Los Angeles. This specific four-man build takes a huge chunk of salary, but there are plenty of under $ 20 running backs available in Week 16 to be able to end up in the top two wide receivers on the slate.

In the past month, Cooper blow and Justin jefferson are tied for the top league with 12 targets per game.

During that time, the Rams have achieved the fourth-highest rate in neutral play script and their passing game is expected to feast against a last-two-ranked Vikings defense in terms of calendar-adjusted fantastic points awarded. to quarterbacks and wide receivers. Odell beckham helps lower the average salary per player in that stack and has apparently jumped into the # 2 role in LA with 21% of targets and a quarter of aerial yards in the past month.

Jefferson’s popularity on Sunday may depend on the availability of Adam thielen, but no matter how tournament players approach it, building around the Minnesota passing game will provide some leverage on Alexandre mattison, who is listed as the most popular slate player with Dalvin cook land on the COVID list.

QB Justin Herbert, Chargers ($ 37)

WR Mike Williams, Chargers ($ 21)

Among the QB / WR fireplaces with the five highest ceilings, according to 4for4, he’s the only one with a cumulative salary of less than $ 60. The Chargers have the highest implied points total on the list and are the big favorites against the Texans.

In the past six weeks, only seven teams have pitched at a higher pace in a neutral game scenario than the Chargers during that span, Justin herbert is the fantasy QB2 in points per game. While Herbert will be popular, looking into LA’s pass attack could provide huge leverage over Justin jackson, who will be among the best placed players on the slate with Austin Ekeler probably outside. If touchdown variance falls to Herbert, DFS players targeting passing play stacks could quickly move up the leaderboard.

Keenan Allen is the more reliable option for Herbert, but the posted rates should reflect this, although Allen has a salary of $ 6 more than Mike williams. In the last few games, Williams has returned to a more versatile role, similar to how he was used in the first month of the season, rather than just as a deep threat. However, his big-game ability looms large in this game, as the Texans have allowed the second-highest number of half-PPR points per target on passes over 20 yards from the air.

Contrarian plays target

RB Rashaad Penny, Seahawks ($ 20)

The rosters will be dominated by running backs with wages below $ 20, creating an opportunity to become unique by playing in this mid-wage level. After Rashaad Pennys monster of week 14, he posted pedestrian numbers in his last game and even lost a rushed touchdown against DeeJay Dallas. Seattle the coaches are adamant they want the ball back in Penny’s hands this week in a game where the Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points against a team of the Bears who have faced nearly 29 running backs per game in their last five games.

WR Russell Gage, Falcons ($ 17)

Atlanta is an intriguing offense this week, but Russell gage has seen elite use lately. The Falcons wide receiver has hit 12 targets in two of his last three games, going over 90 yards in both competitions while placing fifth in target share and 13th in overhead share in the past month. Atlanta has a respectable implied total of 24.25 points in a surprisingly cumulative game for both sides.

Cash game strategy

Low-wage running backs dominate the value reports this week, opening up a paycheck for cash game players to comfortably target some of the high-end passing games on the slate.

QB: Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow

RB: Alexander Mattison, Justin Jackson, Ronald Jones, Josh Jacobs, James Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson

WR: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Diontae Johnson, Antonio Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman

TE: Mark Andrews, Foster Moreau, Kyle Pitts, Dawson Knox, Noah Gray

DEF: Eagles, Chargers, Falcons, Raiders

TJ is a former full time poker player who has been playing fantasy football for over a decade. After online poker was banned, TJ ended his poker career and devoted himself to fantasy football. His background in poker statistics and analysis translates into success in fantasy football on a daily basis and throughout the season.

