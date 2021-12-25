Entertainment
Strategy and lineup choices for NFL Week 16
Special for Yahoo Sports
Whether you’re playing in the biggest tournament of the week on Yahoo or prefer to play in smaller GPPs, there are general position strategies you can implement in any size tournament. These concepts include stacking, looking for pivots among popular players, and looking for leverage in other places. While it’s important to implement them into your roster building approach, the basis of any tournament roster is a solid core, typically of the players you would use in gambling.
Stacks to target
QB Matthew Stafford, Aries ($ 36)
WR Cooper Kupp, rams ($ 41)
WR Odell Beckham, rams ($ 23)
WR Justin Jefferson, Vikings ($ 32)
No clash this week stands out as a better stack of play than the Rams at Vikings. The contest has a total of 49 points over / under almost four points higher than any other game on the roster with a gap of just three in favor of Los Angeles. This specific four-man build takes a huge chunk of salary, but there are plenty of under $ 20 running backs available in Week 16 to be able to end up in the top two wide receivers on the slate.
[Play in Yahoo’s Week 16 Million Dollar Baller DFS contest]
In the past month, Cooper blow and Justin jefferson are tied for the top league with 12 targets per game.
During that time, the Rams have achieved the fourth-highest rate in neutral play script and their passing game is expected to feast against a last-two-ranked Vikings defense in terms of calendar-adjusted fantastic points awarded. to quarterbacks and wide receivers. Odell beckham helps lower the average salary per player in that stack and has apparently jumped into the # 2 role in LA with 21% of targets and a quarter of aerial yards in the past month.
[12 Days of Winning from Yahoo Daily Fantasy: Join special holiday contests]
Jefferson’s popularity on Sunday may depend on the availability of Adam thielen, but no matter how tournament players approach it, building around the Minnesota passing game will provide some leverage on Alexandre mattison, who is listed as the most popular slate player with Dalvin cook land on the COVID list.
QB Justin Herbert, Chargers ($ 37)
WR Mike Williams, Chargers ($ 21)
Among the QB / WR fireplaces with the five highest ceilings, according to 4for4, he’s the only one with a cumulative salary of less than $ 60. The Chargers have the highest implied points total on the list and are the big favorites against the Texans.
In the past six weeks, only seven teams have pitched at a higher pace in a neutral game scenario than the Chargers during that span, Justin herbert is the fantasy QB2 in points per game. While Herbert will be popular, looking into LA’s pass attack could provide huge leverage over Justin jackson, who will be among the best placed players on the slate with Austin Ekeler probably outside. If touchdown variance falls to Herbert, DFS players targeting passing play stacks could quickly move up the leaderboard.
[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]
Keenan Allen is the more reliable option for Herbert, but the posted rates should reflect this, although Allen has a salary of $ 6 more than Mike williams. In the last few games, Williams has returned to a more versatile role, similar to how he was used in the first month of the season, rather than just as a deep threat. However, his big-game ability looms large in this game, as the Texans have allowed the second-highest number of half-PPR points per target on passes over 20 yards from the air.
Contrarian plays target
RB Rashaad Penny, Seahawks ($ 20)
The rosters will be dominated by running backs with wages below $ 20, creating an opportunity to become unique by playing in this mid-wage level. After Rashaad Pennys monster of week 14, he posted pedestrian numbers in his last game and even lost a rushed touchdown against DeeJay Dallas. Seattle the coaches are adamant they want the ball back in Penny’s hands this week in a game where the Seahawks are favored by 6.5 points against a team of the Bears who have faced nearly 29 running backs per game in their last five games.
WR Russell Gage, Falcons ($ 17)
Atlanta is an intriguing offense this week, but Russell gage has seen elite use lately. The Falcons wide receiver has hit 12 targets in two of his last three games, going over 90 yards in both competitions while placing fifth in target share and 13th in overhead share in the past month. Atlanta has a respectable implied total of 24.25 points in a surprisingly cumulative game for both sides.
Cash game strategy
Low-wage running backs dominate the value reports this week, opening up a paycheck for cash game players to comfortably target some of the high-end passing games on the slate.
QB: Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow
RB: Alexander Mattison, Justin Jackson, Ronald Jones, Josh Jacobs, James Robinson, Cordarrelle Patterson
WR: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson, Diontae Johnson, Antonio Brown, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Byron Pringle, Mecole Hardman
TE: Mark Andrews, Foster Moreau, Kyle Pitts, Dawson Knox, Noah Gray
DEF: Eagles, Chargers, Falcons, Raiders
This article originally appeared in full form on 4for4.com
TJ is a former full time poker player who has been playing fantasy football for over a decade. After online poker was banned, TJ ended his poker career and devoted himself to fantasy football. His background in poker statistics and analysis translates into success in fantasy football on a daily basis and throughout the season.
More from 4for4.com: Streaming Defenses for Week 16
Stay ahead of the game with 4for4 Fantasy Football’s accurate leaderboards, advanced tools, and data-driven content.
Listen to the predictions of Yahoo Fantasy Football
Sources
2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/daily-fantasy-football-week-16-lineup-picks-and-strategy-221658554.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]