Features of Last Word: Top 10 Albums of 2021
At the start of 2021, the general consensus seemed to be that this could be a special year for music. The artists had been at the house since early 2020, giving them an extended period to work on new music. For the most part, these expectations have come true. The first three albums were easy choices, but the depth made it difficult to choose the next 17. Here’s where I ended up picking the best albums of the year.
1) Jon Batiste: We Are – Batiste rightly earned him 11 Grammy nominations for We Are. This is my choice for the best album of 2021, because Batiste shows that he is a master of soul and its various iterations. Batiste evokes echoes of Al Green (Cry), Sly & the Family Stone (Tell The Truth) and a living gospel on I Need You. Next, on Whatchutalkinbout, Batiste shows he can rap with the best of them, as he rolls out quick verses to a catchy jazzy beat. Although well known in jazz circles, Grammy recognition for We Are should propel Batiste to much wider popularity.
2) Adele: 30 The most anticipated album of the years does not disappoint. He finds Adele bringing her gripping and moving voice to a song cycle that reflects the side events of the project. (She was divorced and struggled with anxiety, among other challenges.) Faith albums can be self-indulgent, but Adele looks brave in 30. And the rich melodies of the songs help make 30 a work of art. a frankness and an extraordinary grace.
3) Judith Hill: Baby, I’m Hollywood! Protg of Prince, Hill comes into its own on her fourth album, Baby, Im Hollywood !, featuring a talented songwriter and powerful singer. Princes’ influence is felt on Candlelight in the Dark, God Bless the Mechanic and You Got the Right Thang. But there’s also soul seeping over the melodic gem Wanderer, Stevie Wonder-like pop / soul on Miss Cecilia Jones, and a catchy rocker from Sly and the Family Stones in the title track. Somewhere Prince must be smiling.
4) Amythyst Kiah: Wary + Strange On this album, Kiah brings together the acoustic folk and indie rock sides of Tracy Chapman that she had shown in her previous solo work and emerged with a modern sound that ranges from aftermarket acoustic Firewater to rock. of Black Myself and many intermediate points. Pair the music with personal and often powerful lyrics, and it looks like Kiah has found his true voice on Wary + Strange.
5) Lil Nas X: Montero With his hit album Montero, Lil Nas X pushes stylistic boundaries, showing a flair not only for creative hip-hop (Dolla Sign Slime and Scoop), but also for melodic R&B rock anthems ( Tales of Dominica). (Life After Salem) and catchy acoustic pop (That’s what I want). Add in plenty of clever puns and Montero suggests Lil Nas X is the complete package.
6) Brandi Carlile: In These Silent Days With each album, Carlile seems more confident and mature as a songwriter, and In These Silent Days strengthens her leadership position on the American scene. Once again, Carliles’ vocal melodies and emotional lyrics shine, whether on ballads Right on Time and This Time Tomorrow or more robust songs like Broken Horses and Sinners, Saints and Fools.
7) Halsey: If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power Halsey’s collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails writing and producing If I Cant Have Love, I Want Power may seem surprising. The influence of her collaborators is felt on occasion, but Halsey still sounds like herself – and better than ever – with a diverse lineup of songs and a savvy synth pop appeal.
8) Japanese Breakfast: Jubilee On Jubilee, Michelle Zauner (who is basically Japanese Breakfast) goes from the more dreamy sound of her first two albums to a more direct synth pop sound, and even adds strings to a pair of tracks (Kokomo, IN and Tactical). The rich melodies and the wider musical range suggest that Zauner is only beginning to realize its potential.
9) Poppy: Flux On her last album, Poppy streamlined her sound a bit, but still mixes pure pop hook with noisy elements on songs like On the Level and Flux. But Lessen the Damage, Her and So Mean sound more like catchy Pixies-style rock guitars. This makes it a very invigorating album.
10) Julien Baker: Little Oblivions On her third album, Baker writes plenty of clever, self-heartbreaking lyrics about her emotional struggles and addictions and the damage she can inflict on herself and others – all while trying to accept her flaws and how they contribute to who she is as a person. The lyrics are convincing, as is the music, which is a little more full-bodied than on his first two albums. This makes Little Oblivions an enjoyable listen despite the difficult issues Baker faces with his lyrics.
Honorable mention: Arlo Parks: collapsed in the rays of the sun; Du Blonde: Homecoming; Billy F. Gibbons: Hardware store; Willie Nile: The day the earth stood still; Little Simz: Sometimes I could be introverted; Lucy Dacus: personal video; Curtis Harding: If words were flowers; Allison Russell: Child of the Outdoors; Robert Plant / Alison Krauss: Raise the roof; Genesis Owusu: Toothless Smile
