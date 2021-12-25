How an actor inspired my search for intimacy and acceptance

The first movie I watched in theaters was the 2002 box office hit. Devdas. I was only six years old, with no knowledge of movies or fame, and yet I sat in a stuffy auditorium, patiently waiting for the big screen to come to life. Air-conditioned cinemas were a rarity in India, and it was not uncommon to leave theaters with insect bites, sweat stains, and even mysterious stains on your clothes.

At that time, any director worth his salt would make sure the film was at least three hours long. Accompanied by melodramatic songs, dramatic drama, and an actual plot, Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Devdas stood at a respectable 174 minutes. Such a prolonged period of darkness and silence could easily have agitated a child, but I remember leaving the room a new person fully fascinated and aware that my life as I knew it had changed forever.

I was now familiar with the intoxicating charms of Bollywood movies and, more importantly, a man (almost as old as my father) who presented the endless possibilities of what a person can be as a son, friend and lover. . Armed with nascent devotion and outspoken admiration, a fan is born.

Unlike women before me, I didn’t grow up with a staple of Shah Rukh Khan’s romances. The Rahuls and Rajs were already ten years old and the actor, already approaching his forties, came to love the stories of Worthy Aman (Kal Ho Na Ho) and Mohan (Swades) who were as concerned with triumphing in love as in their commitment to their communities.

My mother lamented that Shah Rukh was no longer the hero who stood in freezing temperatures with his arms outstretched towards his beloved while appreciating her for acting at her age and bringing some seriousness to love. These nuances were lost on me. I didn’t consider Shah Rukh the boy in love she made, I thought he was too old for me and he indeed was.

Instead, he introduced me to the idea of ​​what an ideal man should be charismatic, kind, vulnerable. Over the next few years, I accompanied my parents to the movies for major acting releases, while spending weekends catching up on his 90s hits. The two Shah Rukhs were in perfect harmony with each other. other and I was growing up on a healthy diet of what romances are like and how men should treat women once the first puffs of romance start to ebb.

A silent, distant and logical fan

In Desperate Search for Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Privacy and Independence, Shrayana Bhattacharya brings together the stories of many women like me from all over India through years of following (and being) the fandom across class, caste and language divisions. The author sees the cult of Shah Rukh not as an act of blind allegiance, but as a rebellion against social mores. As she deepens her years of sustained loyalty to the star, it is revealed to her how the superstar has shaped the desire for respect, privacy and independence among women from all walks of life in Indian society.

Unlike the fans Bhattacharya followed in his research, I’m proud to be a logical fan. This means that my house is devoid of any iconography of Shah Rukh, you will not find any posters, ticket stubs or newspaper clippings. I deify him in other ways though, I remember Shah Rukh’s song lyrics better, I usually watch movies featuring him, and I look forward to his Twitter interactions with fans.

My love for him is and always has been silent and distant. I come from an upper class, urban and well educated Bengali family. The women in my family enjoy freedoms that make us (rather depressingly) an elite minority in the country. Seeking permission has never come naturally to us and within the family we are actively encouraged to pursue our passions. I grew up without restrictions and take my independence for granted.

When Bhattacharyas’ book claims that there is a connection between being a fan of Shah Rukh and the independence of women, I am puzzled. The author finds suitable examples in Delhi, where a flight attendant from Jaisalmer and a household staff member from rural Jharkhand travel to the nation’s capital in search of livelihood, sex and independence. These are brave women who found a way out of the community created hell, with a little help from Shah Rukh.

Shah Rukh Khan and the quest for individuality in women

The seeds of mistrust were sown early in childhood when girls saved up to go to the movies and buy tapes, or shamelessly declared their love for a man in communities where asserting individuality could. very well put their lives in danger. Similar stories have been found in the slums of Ahmedabad and the decrepit towns of Uttar Pradesh. Here, mothers and daughters encouraged each other to aspire to the independence enjoyed by Shah Rukhs’ heroines and to marriages where the husband, if not as charming as the actor, would be kind enough to stand up for his wife. .

To an urban readership these stories seem rather disbelieving, but for a large portion of female fans, this is what Shah Rukh is an escape from the harsh realities of life and a fantasy of what life can be like. Thanks to Shah Rukh, the meticulously-wanted data and number of women come to life. The uneven distribution of household chores between women and men, declining employment rates for women, lack of access to personal cellphones and more can be explained by the determination of female Shah Rukh fans to suffer. for him in private, alongside the hatching of plans to gain social and financial mobility. .

Feminism on Twitter, reserved for the hyper-elite, makes no sense to these women; they are aimed at feminist liberation which they see in Shah Rukhs films where the heroine is desired by her husband, never reprimanded for coming out on her own, and the hero doing his best to conquer the whole clan of heroines.

Pilgrimage to Mannat and some achievements

Reading Bhattacharya’s empathetic observations, I realized that Shah Rukh was a very different icon to these women than to me. I rarely think about him, but his birthday is one of the few celebrity birthdays I can remember to make it clear, I can’t claim it like some of his fans do. I consider myself too pragmatic to be cradled in the mustard fields or the Swiss Alps. I want a good man but I can do without the dramaturgy.

But despite my attempts at pragmatism, I visited Mannat in 2020. I was 23 years old and accompanied by my boyfriend at the time. We were in town for a 48 hour whirlwind trip and I couldn’t get home without making a pilgrimage to the bandstand. Unsurprisingly, I found myself in the company of fans who were also waiting their turn to take a photo at the famous gates of Shah Rukhs’ mansion.

It was the last vacation my ex-boyfriend and I took together, and for reasons unrelated to Shah Rukh, the relationship ended soon after. Once the sadness and resentment have settled in, I turn to him, who accompanied me to Mannat like a great act of love. He was never a Bollywood fan and had no real fondness for Shah Rukh. In fact, we had come to a camaraderie agreement not to discuss mass movies because for him that would be like lamenting the mediocre arts and me passionately defending a certain aging actor who was somehow responsible for said misery.

Putting aside his loathing for Bollywood and agreeing to please the fan-girl in me remains one of his most generous gestures in the relationship. It’s been a while since we broke up and at 25 I’m without a romantic partner. I have a job that I love, free to live my days (and nights) as I please, financial independence and a retirement plan in place. When it comes to being a woman in India, I am incredibly privileged.

However, these privileges are not a substitute for romantic love. I am young and concerns about marriage have not yet occurred to me. Love for me is largely defined by shared interests, smart flirtations, and having a good time, all perfectly reasonable expectations. So even though Shah Rukh is not a liberating force in my life, my perception of love was shaped by the men he represented.

The Amans, Rahuls and Rajs made me and other fans realize that no matter what India we belong to, we are all worthy of respect, thoughtfulness and, most importantly, love. As Shah Rukh approaches his sixties, he still remains very popular among women of all ages, a happy thread in a brotherhood that is otherwise bound by physical, generational and psychological pain. We love Shah Rukh not because he vibrates with his heroines in the rain or during the snowfall, but because he has made millions of women believe that they deserve the epic loves that they see in his. movies.

Desperate Search for Shah Rukh: India’s Lonely Young Women and the Search for Privacy and Independence, Shrayana Bhattacharya, HarperCollins India.