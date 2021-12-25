Mrunal Thakur trolled for leaving his shirt unbuttoned; Internet users say “Pant Ki Jaga Kaheen Aur …”





Mrunal Thakur has left an important mark in Bollywood with several releases in just a few months. She recently promoted her upcoming sports drama Jersey, which hits theaters next week. At one of the promotional events, she was spotted wearing a simple red shirt and it appears that part of the public was not happy with her choice of outfit. For the uninitiated, Jersey is an upcoming Bollywood film which is an adaptation of the blockbuster Nanis of the same name. The film was directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and stars Shahid Kapoor in the lead role. The plot of this film revolves around a failed cricketer and his return through dedication, hard work and passion. The film’s main lady, Mrunal Thakur, was recently spotted in the city promoting this upcoming film. She was seen rocking a simple red long-sleeved shirt with a cutout pattern. The collared garment was given an as * xy touch by leaving the buttons open, allowing it to flaunt her well-toned body. Mrunal also added a set of shiny black leather pants that contrasted with her look. Mrunal Thakur kept the rest of her look simple with gold earrings and a tight knot hairstyle, letting the shiny shirt stand out in the look. Check out the pictures. While her photos were posted by the paparazzi, some netizens seemed quite upset with the way she designed the look. Some fans weren’t happy with the unbuttoned shirt and openly referred to it in the comments section. One comment said, Pent ki jga kaheen aur ungli rkho Another trolling comment said: “Is buttoning on the shirt forbidden by karlo didi Some of the viewers also seemed in awe of her look as one user commented, My Beauty Goes Places. The radiant air for Mrunal Must read: Jacqueline Fernandez Is Promised A Hollywood Movie, A Web Series And Not Just A 500 Crore Indian Superhero Movie By Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar? Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

