Breaking news, sports, business and entertainment from Minnesota at 1:20 a.m. CST

SHOOTING POLICE
Police shoot man walking in traffic with machete
AUSTIN, Minnesota (AP) Austin police said an officer shot dead a man walking in traffic with a machete. WCCO-TV reported on Friday that the incident began on Wednesday afternoon. When the police arrived, he was threatening to hurt people and hid in an apartment. Police said officers tried to use stun guns on him, but they were ineffective. An impasse ensued which lasted more than 24 hours. Officers attempted to subdue him using pepper spray and foam bullets. The man finally left the apartment on Thursday evening and went to a nearby gas station. The officers followed him and he confronted them in the parking lot with a knife. An officer shot and killed the man. He has not been identified.
LOTTERY FRAUD
Gas clerk accused of cashing woman’s lottery ticket
NEW ULM, Minnesota (AP) Prosecutors charged a New Ulm man with lottery fraud after he allegedly told a woman that a hangar won $ 25 and pocketed its actual prize of $ 1,000. The Mankato Free Press reports that Dwayne Smith, 56, was indicted in Brown County District Court on Friday. According to court documents, Smith was working as a clerk at a gas station on Saturday when the woman showed him her lottery ticket after a self-service lottery machine told him to go to the state lottery office . Smith told his shed that he had won $ 25 and gave him the money. He then allegedly pocketed the ticket and bought it back from a regional lottery office for the real price of $ 1,000.
MINNESOTA VIRUS OUTBREAK-INAUGURATION OF MAYORS
Mayor of St. Paul plans open-air grand opening events
ST. PAUL, Minnesota (AP) St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is planning a series of outdoor events to celebrate his inauguration as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that Carter will ring his second term with a luge game on Monday; ice skating on Wednesdays; do snow sculptures and a virtual happy hour Thursday; and a beach house treasure hunt in the park and a New Years Eve bike ride. Hell was sworn in at noon on January 3 in a virtual ceremony.
MINNESOTA-RESIDENCE VIRUS OUTBREAK
Minnesota Library Director Cannot Manage Los Angeles Facilities
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Hennepin County officials have adopted a new policy prohibiting the director of Minneapolis libraries from managing facilities from Los Angeles. Chad Helton was hired in 2020 but moved to Los Angeles this summer, saying he could manage libraries by video conference. His position angered library staff, their unions and taxpayers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Thursday that county officials adopted a new policy on Dec. 17 that requires supervisors whose workers interact with the public must live in Minnesota. Workers who live in Wisconsin are exempt. The mandate takes effect on January 31. Helton did not respond to Star Tribunes requests for comment.
RECOVERED BODIES
Firefighters recover 2 bodies from a burning house
BEMIDJI, Minnesota (AP) Firefighters recovered two bodies from a burning house near Bemidji. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports that the fire started early Thursday morning in Liberty Township, about 13 miles northwest of Bemidji. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story house completely ravaged by flames. Initial reports indicated that two children who lived in the house were missing and possibly trapped in an upstairs bedroom. Firefighters attempted a rescue but were unsuccessful. Two bodies were removed from the home Thursday afternoon. Their identities have not been disclosed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
BC-US-DAUNTE-WRIGHT-OFFICER-TRIAL-EXPLAINER-SENTENCEMENT
EXPLANATION: What will the judge weigh in the conviction of Kim Potter?
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The former Minneapolis suburban policewoman who said she mistook her handgun for her Taser when she shot Daunte Wright will be sentenced in February after a jury found her guilty on Thursday of two counts manslaughter. The most serious charge of Kim Potter’s first degree manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. But the sentencing guidelines call for about seven. Prosecutors will seek a higher sentence than the guidelines, saying there are aggravating factors in the case, while the defense said Thursday it would not seek of prison sentence. Potter was taken into custody pending conviction.
TRIAL OF OFFICER DAUNTE WRIGHT
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in death of Daunte Wright
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) A suburban Minneapolis police officer who said he mistook his handgun for his Taser was convicted of manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. The verdicts in Kim Potters’ trial on Thursday brought tears to the parents of the young black man and a jubilant celebration from supporters outside the courthouse who chanted Guilty, Guilty, Guilty! Potter, who is Caucasian, was a Brooklyn Center cop when she shot Wright, 20, at a traffic stop on April 11. She faces around seven years in prison under state sentencing guidelines, but prosecutors said they would seek a longer sentence.
CHRONOLOGY OF DAUNTE WRIGHT
Key moments from the Daunte Wright police shooting
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) A jury has convicted Minneapolis suburban police officer Kim Potter of manslaughter in the shooting death of black motorist Daunte Wright. Potter, who served in the Brooklyn Center Police Force, was among three officers who arrested the 20-year-old black motorist in April and attempted to arrest him after realizing he had a warrant In progress. Potter says she intended to use her Taser on Wright after he pulled away from the officers and got back into his vehicle, but instead fired her handgun by mistake. His body camera video recorded the shooting, in which he can be heard shouting, Je te tase! Prosecutors say Potter was an experienced officer and had been trained to get to know him better.
