Marvel just turned Loki into a Bollywood star





After Ms. Marvel tampers with a multiverse device, she discovers that her reality has changed, leading Marvel to reintroduce Loki as a Bollywood star!

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit # 1 The malicious and often violently deadly Loki Has been a lot throughout Marvel Comics, from the villainous Avengers villain to a presidential candidate, and now Marvel has just turned Loki into a Bollywood star. Kamala Khan aka Ms. marvel is currently multiversal down, literally, after coming into contact with a gadget that can carry one to other realities. As her world seems to start to fall apart, she comes in contact with none other than the supervillain Loki himself, only this encounter is with a Loki who has never been seen before. VIDEO OF THE DAY In Ms. Marvel: Beyond the Limit # 1 by Samira Ahmed and Andres Genolet, Kamala visits her scientist cousin who has a device in her lab that can transport people to other realities. When the lab is broken into and Kamalas’ cousin is in danger, Ms. Marvel kicks in and stops the thief before he escapes with the device. In the process, Ms. Marvel touches the multiversal gadget and sees herself in other dimensions. After she lets go, the visions stop and everything is apparently back to normal, so Kamala returns home after having had a full day of being a successful superhero, only when she gets home things don’t. aren’t exactly like when she left.

Related: Marvel’s New Timeline Gives Loki the Death He Always Deserved Upon entering her home, Ms. Marvel spots her parents watching a Bollywood movie while being overly affectionate towards each other. Kamala goes to her bedroom thinking the situation with her parents was strange, but when she walks into the living room things are much stranger. Kamalas’ parents are now a part of the Bollywood movie, and taking a peek outside, the whole neighborhood is too. Everyone is in traditional South Asian costume and dancing in the streets, so Ms. Marvel gets dressed to investigate. When she steps out, Ms. Marvel is nearly trampled by an elephant, with the animal rider none other than Loki appearing to be the star of this bizarre Bollywood reality rift.



The problem ends after Loki is revealed to be a Bollywood star, so fans are unsure whether or not he is the cause of this shift in reality or not. Turning an entire neighborhood into one fun and dancing Bollywood movie is definitely something Loki would do on a whim just for the fun of it. However, the change could be due to Ms Marvels tampering with multiversal objects and unwittingly transported herself to a Bollywood reality based on the movie her parents were watching. Whatever the reason for the change in reality, Loki is the star of his own Bollywood film and he seemed to be enjoying himself. Loki was grinning broadly when he first appeared in the issue, even though he was about to crush Ms. marvel with an elephant’s foot, his smile was therefore either that of cruelty or that of the true enjoyment of his environment. Fans will have to wait for the next issue of this five-part limited series, but for now Loki is officially a Bollywood star in Marvel Comics, and he’s having a great time.

Next: Lokis MCU Romance Might Be Born In His Latest Comedic Adventure Hulk and Thor decide on Marvel’s most powerful Avenger in epic new fight

About the Author Spencer connolly

(356 published articles)

Spencer Connolly is a reader, writer, and comic lover. He started his writing career as an intern for a comic book article site. With a background in local news photography, he applied what he learned during his internship to become a news producer. Now, after a few years of professional writing under his belt, he is a member of the Screen Rant team, writing articles and news articles for the site. More from Spencer Connolly

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/marvel-comics-loki-bollywood-star-ms-marvel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos