Macauley Culkin 2021 net worth: Home Alone actor has millions in the bank





Now 41, most Brits will know Macaulay Culkin as the boy who played Kevin McCallister in the first and second Home Alone movies. Macauley has appeared in many other films as well, and in the early 2010s he even dipped his feet into the music business.

Macaulay began making huge sums of money at a young age, thanks to his career as a child actor. Released in 1990, it was paid $ 110,000 (£ 82,000) for the original Home Alone, which went on to become the world’s most lucrative live-action comedy until the release of The Hangover Part II in 2011. . Macaulay was nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy, becoming a star overnight. The actor went on to receive $ 4.5million (£ 3.4million) for his role in the sequel, Home Alone Two: Los in New York, released in 1992. READ MORE: Pippa Middleton’s Workout Plan That Burns Thousands of Calories

In the same year, the young actor made his film debut in the drama Rocket Gibraltar. In 1989, he appeared on both See You in the Morning, alongside Drew Barrymore, and Uncle Buck, with John Candy. The following year, it’s Home Alone – and fame. The film led him to host Saturday Night Live in 1991 and even appear in Michael Jackson’s Black or White music video.

Macaulay also starred in My Girl in 1991, for which he was nominated for Best On-Screen Duet, and won Best Kiss at the MTV Movie Awards, along with Anna Chlumsky. After a string of movies that went wrong at the box office, Macaulay retired from acting in 1994 and attended private high school in Manhattan. In 2000, he returned to the industry to star in the play Madame Melville, which premiered in London’s West End. A series of other films followed, including Saved !, Robot Chicken, and Sex and Breakfast.

As an adult actor, Macauley has also appeared in several commercials, including one for Google Assistant, released in December 2018. Recreating scenes from Home Alone, where Macauley – as Kevin – shaves his face, jumps on the bed, and decorates the Christmas tree, all while having Google Assistant set reminders for him, the ad quickly grew. viral. Macauley’s final adventure starred in the tenth series of American Horror Story: Double Feature. The actor played the role of an addict called Mickey. Macauley leads a relatively private personal life, but he has spoken about his relationship with his parents in the past. He is estranged from his father, whom he described as cruel and violent when he was a child. On the romance side, Macauley has been in a relationship with American actress Brenda Song since 2017. The couple welcomed their first child in April this year – a son named Dakota Song Culkin, named after Macauley’s older sister who died in 2008 as a result of a car crash.

